Vegas ‘Beast Games’ staff want MrBeast blacklisted over health and safety concerns

Staff that worked on MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ game show in Las Vegas are calling it the “most unprofessional production” they’ve been part of, claiming they wouldn’t be surprised if MrBeast was blacklisted from producing large projects in the future.

Announced back in March 2024, YouTube star MrBeast has filmed his first-ever game show called ‘Beast Games’ and it’ll be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Two thousand contestants have competed for a $5,000,000 prize pool, and it’s said to have finished filming sometime in September.

It hasn’t been without controversy, though, as contestants have filed a 50-page lawsuit against the YouTuber for “inhumane conditions” and at least one was hospitalized after a piece of the set fell on them.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast and Amazon are facing a lawsuit from five contestants in his upcoming ‘Beast Games’ game show.

On September 26, 2024, Las Vegas 3 News shared an interview with local production workers and other anonymous staff that called for MrBeast to be blacklisted and slammed the “unprofessional production.”

One production worker, Rick, claimed that it was obvious MrBeast’s team had never worked on something as large as the Beast Games production, describing it as “beyond embarrassing” and shared he wouldn’t be surprised if they were “blacklisted from the industry.”

“It was by far the most unprofessional production I’ve ever been a part of,” claimed Rick before slamming the “terrible” communication on set.

3 News spoke with a handful of employees from the Las Vegas filming and learned that the lack of communication affected nearly everybody on the set, including medics who were tasked with confiscating and monitoring medication required by the contestants.

One medic, Mona, claimed the group was stationed at the Rio and Luxor casinos, only to find out that some people were placed in other casinos nearby. Those contestants reportedly had their items collected by production staff that promised to deliver them to the “appropriate department.”

“Their stuff was supposed to be turned into us and never was,” Mona told 3 News. “…There was no communication. Everything was on the fly. We didn’t have a real understanding of what they expected, or even if they knew what they were expecting. I don’t think that it was planned out because all the information was not given.”

The publication also spoke with “contestant wranglers” Kara and Hannah who slammed the production after various incidents took place. Kara explained that one guy approached her team with his sleeping bag in tow, and it was reportedly covered in excrement from cleaning a porta potty.

Kara alleged that a MrBeast producer ordered an unnamed wrangler to clean the mess and reportedly threatened termination after they expressed reluctance. “That’s a major OSHA violation,” she said. “You don’t ask people to clean porta potties like that.”

Kara went on to blast the production, calling it “unprepared.” She said: “I’ve never done a production that was so unprepared. No systems in place for anything. [Impossible] to get an answer out of anyone.”

Hannah, on the other hand, said that one contestant had a seizure and was allegedly left without medical attention for almost an hour.

This isn’t the first time Las Vegas production staff hit out against the conditions during the Las Vegas filming, either. On September 17, Rolling Stone spoke with staff who compared it to Fyre Festival and slammed the production for having “deplorable conditions.”

MrBeast has not responded to any of the allegations against him from Beast Games staff and contestants amid the ongoing lawsuit.