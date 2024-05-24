Spider-Man ’98 revival gets bleak update from X-Men ’97 producer

Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum has addressed calls for a Spider-Man ’98 revival series similar to X-Men ’97.

Fans of Spider-Man: The Animated Series had their fingers crossed for a possible revival as soon as X-Men ’97 premiered. However, the hope increased tenfold when the X-Men show aired its eighth episode, ‘Tolerance Is Extinction, Pt. 1,’ which featured a minor cameo from the wall-crawler.

The hero returned for yet another cameo in X-Men ’97’s finale, but he wasn’t alone. Viewers also spotted Mary Jane, resolving the Spider-Man series’ cliffhanger wherein the eponymous character and Madame Web were trying to track down MJ.

Now, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, has weighed in. During an interview with Screen Rant, Winderbaum spoke about the Peter and MJ tease.

He told the publication, “It is amazing to see them back on screen together, I wish we could tell that whole adventure with Madame Web and figure out how exactly he did it! [laughs] Maybe one day, we as fanboys could certainly dream.”

Walt Disney Co. Peter and Mary Jane in X-Men ’97

When asked if such a plot was already planned in case a Spider-Man ’98 ever got the green light, Winderbaum explained,

“There is always potential, right? I don’t want to close the door on anything. But I think that for now, for the foreseeable future, X-Men 97 will own the 90s and how much we bring in guest stars or tell stories from other Marvel characters from that era is TBD, but it will be seen through that lens of the X-Men.”

It sounds as though Spider-Man’s return isn’t in the cards for now. However, this doesn’t mean fans should count him out of Marvel’s ’90s animated universe for good. For now, fans can look forward to X-Men ’97 Season 2.