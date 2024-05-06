X-Files creator just addressed the show’s most controversial moment

The X-Files creator Chris Carter just revisited one of the show’s most controversial moments, letting fans in on his stance.

The X-Files dominated television when it came to small screen explorations of the strange and unknown. Now, three decades after it first aired, creator Chris Carter has just addressed one of the show’s longest-running debates.

Naturally, over the TV show’s near-ten-year tenure, there were bound to be a few plot points that caught fire within the X-Files fanbase, and one such moment that’s been debated for years is Scully’s pregnancy in the series finale.

In the Season 11 episode, ‘My Struggle IV’, Scully informs Mulder that although William isn’t their son (merely an experiment that was implanted into her), she is impossibly pregnant with his child. The twist threw fans into a frenzy at the time of release, with Carter further complicating matters in 2018 by saying [via The Hollywood Reporter]: “I will confirm it is their child. But I will also confirm Scully has alien DNA.”

Now, the issue has been raised again an event in New York celebrating The X-Files’ 30-year anniversary. When asked about Scully’s immortality, Carter ended up speaking about the pregnancy once again, and gave further context for the scene in question.

“We speak about immortality several times in the show,” he said. “And it played into the series finale in a way that is very important. As I’m sure most people know, Scully admits or tells Mulder about her pregnancy in the final episode. And that became very controversial.

“Gillian got very angry at me. And it’s like, I wasn’t sure why that was. But I actually welcomed the controversy. I thought that it was a good thing. But it follows Scully’s maternity, if you will, with Emily [Scully’s daughter], and with William, and why does anyone think that this pregnancy is anything other than science fiction?

“This is the science fiction show that pregnancy is spelled out actually at the beginning of the episode, where “the truth is out there” is something else and it is what I had in mind. So I just want to go on record to say, it’s not necessarily Mulder and Scully’s child.”

Upon hearing the answer, the crowd quickly and audibly responded in shock. By saying “it’s not necessarily Mulder and Scully’s child”, Carter has not put to bed any theories.

Instead, the speculation around the plot point is only being fueled, even three decades later. Perhaps the upcoming X-Files reboot will make reference to this and put the matter to rest once and for all.

