X-Files: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler in talks to reboot series

X-Files creator Chris Carter says Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler is interested in helming a reboot of the classic TV series.

From 1993 to 2002, The X-Files wowed TV audiences with thrilling investigations into the paranormal. A brief revival a few years ago saw the acclaimed series return for its 10th and 11th seasons, but even more stories in the world of X-Files are on the way.

In 2020, for instance, Fox announced an animated spinoff series, The X-Files of Albuquerque, with Chris Carter attached as executive producer. Fox had tapped Bento Box, the animation studio behind Bob’s Burgers, to provide animation services.

There’s no word on the progress of this particular series; however, Chris Carter claims a reboot could soon be in the works.

Ryan Coogler is interested in rebooting The X-Files

Speaking with CBC‘s On the Coast, series creator Christ Carter said he recently touched base with Ryan Coogler about “remount[ing]” The X-Files.

According to Carter, the Creed and Black Panther director is interested in reimagining the brand with a “diverse cast.”

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter told On the Coast.

Carter imagines the series will become a completely different beast, given the prevalence of conspiracies to current audiences. He added, “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

Disney has yet to confirm whether an X-Files reboot is in the works with Ryan Coogler. His most recent directorial effort, Wakanda Forever, raked in quite a lot of dough for the company by topping $850 million at the box office.