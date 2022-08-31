Winnie the Pooh slasher movie gets first wild trailer

Winnie the Pooh becomes a vicious slasher villain in the first trailer for Blood and Honey, a new horror movie featuring the beloved bear like you’ve never seen him before.

When you close your eyes and think of Winnie the Pooh, what do you see? Is it the red-shirted, yellow teddy bear with an insatiable appetite for honey, as seen in Disney cartoons?

The answer, surely, is yes. However, the copyright on A.A. Milne’s original stories entered the public domain earlier this year, paving the way for a fresh take on the bear.

Enter Blood and Honey, a horror movie following Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as they embark on a blood-splattering rampage in the woods, and it’s just got its first trailer. Oh, bother.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey drops first bloody trailer

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey stars Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin, who heads back to the 100 Acre Wood with his partner after abandoning Winnie (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) to go to university.

Put simply, they aren’t happy to see him. “We used to be friends, why are you doing this? I would have never left, I swear,” Christopher pleads with them in the trailer, before it shifts to the feral pair terrorizing other people near their home.

In an interview with Variety, Rhys Waterfield said: “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.”

ITN Studios Winnie the Pooh is up to no good in Blood and Honey.

He also explained the newfound tension between Christopher and his once-trusty bear. ““Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult,” Waterfield says.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is due for release later this year.