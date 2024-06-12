Paddington 3 drops “masterpiece” trailer, but fans can’t get over one detail

At last, our favorite bear is back — but while the Browns are heading overseas, Paddington 3 fans can’t let go of one major detail.

Grab your rainjackets and marmalade sandwiches! Paddington Bear is officially heading to Peru in Paddington 3. Releasing on November 8 — but not until January 17 for US viewers — fans are already dubbing the new trailer a “masterpiece.”

However, it does come with a catch. Eagle-eyed fans will notice there’s been a subtle change in the movie’s cast, with the role of Mary Brown now being played by Emily Mortimer, instead of Sally Hawkins.

With Hawkins a major part of Paddington 1 and 2, the switch hasn’t gone unnoticed by the marmalade-heads, and most of them aren’t happy.

“Not my Mrs. Brown in this movie, Sally Hawkins you always will be,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the trailer.

A second agreed, “I’d forgotten about no Sally Hawkins for this one and now I’m sad again,” while a third weighed in, “I’m obviously very excited, but I had no idea Sally Hawkins wasn’t back! Very sad.”

According to Hawkins herself, there isn’t any dramatic reason why she’s decided not to appear in Paddington 3 — instead, she felt as though it was the “right time” to move on.

She explained in a statement via Variety: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world.

“I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family — the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

Even so, Paddington 3 is still set to be one of the best movies of the year, with fans convinced that it will be up there with the best animated movies of all time.

In the movie, Paddington and the Browns decide to visit his aunt Lucy in Peru, but a mystery leads them toward the Amazon rainforest and mountains.

“Another masterpiece, I presume,” said one fan, with a second adding, “Honestly in my top three most anticipated films for the rest of the year.”

A third tweeted, “Tears in my eyes… We are so back!!!”

“Sally Hawkins will be missed but Emily Mortimer is such a perfect fit for the role of Mrs. Brown!” another summed up.

