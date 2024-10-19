The most disgusting Smile 2 scene isn’t even a kill

Smile 2 is the bigger, better, and far more brutal sequel to Parker Finn’s horror movie hit, and while there are plenty of sinister scenes to unpack, its most disgusting moment doesn’t even involve death… or even blood, for that matter.

And boy, is there an awful lot of blood. Right from the very first sequence, Smile 2 packs a brutal punch. The Smile Curse has a whole host of new victims to latch onto, with much of the movie’s runtime focusing on pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott).

Like Rose in the first horror movie, Skye has a lot of trauma to unpack. As she prepares for her comeback tour, she’s doing her best to recover from a tragic accident and navigate sobriety (mostly by drinking a copious amount of Voss water).

Sadly, her efforts are overshadowed when the demonic entity is passed on to her, throwing her life into terrifying disarray. Before she knows what she’s dealing with, a stomach-churning scene unfolds between Skye and a “fan”. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Grossout Smile 2 scene doesn’t involve blood

The incident begins during a fan meet-and-greet, not long after Skye witnessed her dealer, Lewis, dying by suicide in ruthless fashion (by bashing his face in with a barbell weight), thereby passing the Smile Curse on to her.

Her nerves are already shot when a shifty fan named Alfredo (Iván Carlo) walks up to the table and asks Skye to sign his t-shirt. I’m not going to lie, at first glance, he seemed harmless. I felt sorry for him even; Skye seemed to judge him right off the bat for having bad skin and looking a little disheveled.

Paramount Pictures Alfredo turns out to be a menace

But he proved me wrong in the flash of a camera. As the pair go to take a photo, Alfredo says, “I can see you’re sad on the inside. I could make you happy. We could be so happy together.” He gets right up in her face, exclaiming, “And you’re so beautiful, you have the most amazing skin.”

Skye quickly shoves him away before security deals with the rest and drags him out. But this isn’t the last we see of him. Later on, Skye’s alone in her apartment when she hears one of her Voss water bottles smash on the floor.

She goes to grab a broom from the cupboard, and when she returns to the kitchen area, Alfredo’s signed t-shirt is there on the counter. If that weren’t horrifying enough, she sees a trail of his clothes across the floor, eventually landing on his poop-stained underwear.

It’s a graphic, disgusting moment, especially as the audience is given no time to process it. Straight after the closeup of his skid-marked tighty-whities, Skye looks up to see Alfredo, naked at the end of the hallway with a devious grin across his face.

After a tense few moments, he chases her down the hall, and she runs to the front door, but when she opens it, she finds her ride-or-die bestie, Gemma. When Skye looks back to her apartment, she realizes it was all a hallucination.

Which begs the question: was any of it real? Did Alfredo really show up to the meet-and-greet, or was that all just the work of the demonic entity?

By the end of Smile 2, you’ll soon realize there are no clear-cut answers. But one thing we can hopefully all agree on is that, real or not, Alfredo’s unexpected underpants shot is easily the most revolting moment in Smile 2 – and it didn’t even involve any blood.

Smile 2 is in cinemas now. Be sure to check out our review, find out why it has the scariest ending of any 2024 horror movie, and read about its secret connection to The Shining.