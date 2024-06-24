The Boys fans think they know how show will end thanks to Season 4 clue

Although The Boys series is different from the comics, fans of the franchise think they know how the show will end thanks to a clue in Season 4.

Since Eric Kripke confirmed the superhero series will end with Season 5, there’s been much speculation about how the story will wrap up.

With The Boys Season 4 still airing, right now it’s anyone’s guess, especially given the Amazon Prime Video series strays from the comics on which it’s based.

However, fans of The Boys have put forward a theory that the show will end with Homelander killing Ryan, essentially pushing Butcher over the edge in the same way he is in the comics after his dog is killed.

Dynamite Entertainment Butcher’s dog Terror is killed in the comics

They believe there was a clue in Season 4 Episode 3 when Butcher makes Ryan a batch of drug-filled cookies (which he later throws away). But it’s the jar that stands out, as it’s a British bulldog – the same breed as Butcher’s furry friend in the comics.

What’s more, in the following scene, Homelander swears on Ryan’s life to a promise he doesn’t keep.

Taking to Reddit, user frowningheart explained, “I noticed in the episode that when Butcher threw away the drugged cookies, he forgot to keep the lid on the jar, which makes it seem like the dog has no head (as if decapitated).

“Instantly, the camera shifts a bit and it shows the headless dog jar in the foreground while Ryan is in the background. And Ryan and Butcher go on to play the third foosball game.

“BUT, then the scene shifts to Anika’s interrogation where Homelander swears on Ryan’s life that he won’t do anything to Anika, which he obviously didn’t keep as he killed her.

“In the comics, Butcher was pushed over the edge (or at least that’s what I read on Wiki and on Reddit) when Black Noir killed Terror, his dog. That’s when he becomes a complete maniac and crazily hellbent on eliminating The Seven and all supes.

Prime Video Fans think Butcher’s cookie jar is a clue

“I think, Ryan replaces Terror’s place here as hinted by the camera POV, and Homelander (whether accidentally or deliberately) kills Ryan, which makes Butcher completely abandon his sanity to go after all supes as he does in the comics as well, becoming the final antagonist of the series just like the comics.”

In response, another said, “I like that theory because if all supes are going to go extinct that means Homelander along with Ryan should also.”

Then there’s the fact that Butcher’s motive has changed in The Boys Season 4 – while his goal used to be to kill all supes and take down Vought, now he’s more focused on getting Ryan away from Homelander.

“And if Ryan is dead no reason to hold back,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “Butcher also has a brain tumor with its own fixation on Ryan. I think that could be a great way to have Butcher snap.”

Another point of speculation is whether the supe virus will come into play. Given there are a number of spinoffs, including Gen V Season 2 and The Boys: Mexico in development, it wouldn’t make sense to kill off all supes.

“Obviously the virus will be put into play by Butcher, but he won’t do anything that might harm Ryan… so Ryan’s death feels inevitable,” said one.

Another replied, “But they can’t make Supes go extinct at the end of this show because they are planning spinoffs, aren’t they?”

However, a third pointed out, “Ryan changed the game. Since heroes can be born naturally now, it’s part of the human genome forever. Unless they commit genocide, which isn’t off the table I guess.”

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. You can find out when the next episode is out in our Season 4 release schedule guide.

