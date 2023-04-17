Why the Harry Potter TV series has music and logo from the movies

To promote the new Harry Potter TV series, forthcoming streaming platform Max is using both the logo and music from the movies – now we know why.

HBO has been in the news frequently over the last week, both because HBO Max is rebranding as just Max, and due to the announcement that a new Harry Potter series is in the works.

JK Rowling will be involved with the making of the show, with each season adapting a different book from the series.

A promotional video (which can be viewed below) explained: “Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.” But that same video used the title treatment from the movies, as well as John Williams’ iconic score. Which caused some confusion amongst Harry Potter fans.

Why Harry Potter series has music and logo from the movies

Variety asked Pato Spagnoletto – global chief marketing officer of direct-to-consumer at Warner Bros. Discovery – why they studio used assets associated with the movies.

“We are so excited to have that franchise come back,” said Spagnoletto. “It’s really entertained so many of us in the last 20 years. It’s so early on, honestly, that I don’t want to mislead you one way or the other. We are just starting on the journey of what the content will look like, how it will be produced and shot.

“Obviously the marketing point is intended to reflect the actual content. So what we showed on the screen was just an illustration of the history and the richness of that, and is not necessarily an illustration of what we plan to market and how we plan to market the new content.”

So while Spagnoletto isn’t ruling out using both the logo and music from the films, it sounds unlikely, with the forthcoming series doubtless going in a new direction.

Here’s everything we know about the Harry Potter show at present, of which Casey Bloys – Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content – said: “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

As for Max, the channel is set to launch on May 23 in the United States, while you can find out what new and returning shows have been announced by clicking on the below links…

