The 8 Show ending explained: Does everyone win the prize money?

Here’s our breakdown of The 8 Show ending, including who dies in the K-drama and who wins the prize money.

Much like the plot of Squid Game, The 8 Show takes eight strangers in financial ruin who are ready to do whatever it takes to get out.

They are given an opportunity to take part in a secretive game with complex rules. The goal? Win a 44.8 billion won prize. It sounds simple enough… until the players realize how the competition works and just how far each of them is willing to go.

By the end of The 8 Show, a lot happens between the eight players — but who emerges victorious (and alive), and are their lives even better than when they started? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

The 8 Show ending: Does everyone win the prize money?

No, player 1F doesn’t receive the prize money having died due to an accident while in the game. Everyone else receives their accumulated earnings and goes back to their lives.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

By Episode 8 of the K-drama, 1F, 2F, 3F, and 4F, 5F band together with the help of 7F to take down the others and their tyrannical rule. They planned to use what 1F had learned when he first arrived; you can buy your way to take over another floor for one million won.

Having accumulated just enough, they make the purchase. They had hoped to take over 8F’s floor, which had millions raked up in prize money. But then they’re thrown a curveball: all they’d purchased was the price list for each floor.

Article continues after ad

They realize their plan has failed as none of them have enough money to buy the eighth floor. There’s also the grim reality that 1F has lost almost all his money. With over 136 hours left, they all realize the game will likely never end. They try to leave but 1F stops them at gunpoint.

Article continues after ad

He believes it’s unfair and wants them all to stay and try to accumulate more time and prize money. 1F ties them up and performs for them; after all, he works as a clown in the circus. But something terrible occurs.

While walking on a tightrope in his own dream world, he jumps too high and crashes into the overhead projector. It comes loose and crashes into the empty pool below as 1F catches himself on the tightrope. The projector lights on fire and 1F can’t hold on anymore. He falls into the flames and gets burned alive.

Article continues after ad

3F and 7F break free of their restraints and try to save him as the others rush to their aide. Needing to save him, 3F urgently asks for help but no one answers. With no other choice, he breaks the game’s rules and shoots all of the cameras. With nothing entertaining to see, the game’s timer is set to zero and they’re freed.

Article continues after ad

But it’s too late: 1F apologizes to his daughter before dying from his wounds. 3F leaves through the doors to confront anyone who’s there but enters the same empty theater he first arrived at. He reads a letter saying they won and will be wired their money. It can be assumed that 1F’s family receives what’s left of 790 thousand won.

Article continues after ad

The 8 Show’s ending has 3F unable to move on with life or use his earnings. But he does hold a funeral for 1F despite not knowing his name. Everyone except 6F, 7F, and 8F arrive. 3F reveals he found 1F’s wife and learned a man posing as a “colleague” gave her enough money for a lifetime. They deduced it was 7F.

So, they get their prize money, and the K-drama ends with the survivors of the lower floors leaving the funeral home to move on with their lives having never known each other’s names.

Article continues after ad

The 8 Show is available to stream on Netflix, and you can catch up on the most anticipated K-dramas in 2024. As well as details about Squid Game Season 2 and new TV shows streaming.