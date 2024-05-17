Silk: Spider Society TV series mysteriously scrapped at Amazon after bizarre changes

The onslaught of Spider-Man media is set to continue with new movies, TV shows, and games, but one such expansion—Silk: Spider Society—has reportedly been canceled.

Silk: Spider-Society was to focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American student who develops spider powers of her own and adopts the superhero moniker Silk.

However, the series was plagued by relaunches, delays, and setbacks and was heavily impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Strikes. As Deadline reports, it’s since been canceled, but the story only gets weirder from there.

Silk: Spider Society reportedly underwent numerous revisions, with as many as three different scripts being produced in an attempt to get a script green-lit. One such direction reportedly included a version of the show that didn’t focus on Silk.

No specific reason for Silk: Spider Society’s cancellation has been revealed. There has also been no indication of what a version of the show that starred but did not focus on its title character would have looked like.

It’s entirely possible this is continued fallout from past attempts at expanding the Spider-Man franchise beyond the wallcrawler.

While the MCU Spider-Man and Sony’s Spider-Verse films have been hits, other attempts like Morbius and Madame Web have become little more than meme fodder.

While Silk has remained a relatively niche character, she’s become more popular in recent years. In the comics, Cindy is bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. The mysterious Ezekiel Sims then keeps her in isolation for years to protect her.

A version of Cindy has briefly appeared in the MCU, but it’s not clear if the Spider Society version would have been a new take or a continuation. Most recently, she was teased in the post-credits for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though it’s not yet known how or if she will factor into the future of that franchise.

While Silk: Spider Society appears to be canceled for good, there’s still plenty to be excited for, as Nicholas Cage will be reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir for a live-action Prime Video series. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 are looming on the horizon.

