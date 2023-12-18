Reacher star Alan Ritchson “would love to play Batman” in James Gunn’s DC universe

Reacher actor Alan Ritchson claimed he would “love to play Batman” when responding to rumors involving his potential casting as the hero in the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold film.

The DC live-action universe as fans know it is set for a massive change up, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now leading the charge in reshaping the comic book universe.

Earlier in 2023, Gunn revealed that he is penning the script for a new Superman movie, with Superman: Legacy set to release in theatres on July 11, 2025. The movie will feature a whole new cast, with all iterations of characters moving forward also being replaced with new actors.

In light of this, DC fans have been speculating online who will take on the role of Gunn’s Batman, with rumors circulating that Reach star Alan Ritchson could be the one to take on the challenge for the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold film.

Amazon Prime Video Alan Ritchson has found major fame for playing Jack Reacher in the new Amazon series

In a new interview with Fortress of Solitude promoting Reacher season 2, Ritchson was asked if he has been approached to play Batman in a future project and if there is any merit to the rumors. While the actor did not confirm if he is in talks for the role, he did express his desire to take on the role of the Dark Knight.

“With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman? I would love to play Batman. You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Batman has got a cave, and Reacher doesn’t even have a house. He’s got a toothbrush.

“So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler.”

At the time of writing, there is no official release date or window for Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

However, for all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.