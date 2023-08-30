What is Who Killed Jill Dando about? Netflix true crime documentary explained

Who Killed Jill Dando? is an upcoming true crime documentary on Netflix, telling the story of an unsolved murder that rocked the British nation – here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has established itself as a leading authority in the true crime arena through its innovative approach to storytelling, high-quality production values, and strategic selection of compelling and socially relevant topics. Its documentaries and docu-series have transformed how viewers consume crime narratives, taking them on investigative journeys that are both entertaining and deeply informative.

Article continues after ad

Series like Making a Murderer, which delves into the criminal justice system in the US, have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also sparked public debate and led to calls for action. More recent entries such as Take Care of Maya, Victim/Suspect, and Doomsday Mom have examined cases that leave us questioning the very foundation of our legal systems and societal principles.

Article continues after ad

The streaming giant is now gearing up for its next release, dealing with an explosive case that unfolded in the UK back in the late 90s. So, here’s everything you need to know about Who Killed Jill Dando?

Article continues after ad

What is Who Killed Jill Dando about?

Who Killed Jill Dando? is an upcoming three-part documentary series from Netflix, examining the shocking murder of Jill Wendy Dando, an English journalist, TV presenter, and newsreader who was shot and killed on the doorstep of her London home on April 26, 1999. Despite involving one of the biggest police investigations since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, to this day the case remains unsolved.

Article continues after ad

You can watch the trailer below:

Dando was best known for co-presenting the BBC show Crimewatch, which appealed to the public for help in cracking unsolved crimes, often featuring reconstructions of violent offenses, appeals from police, and information about wanted suspects.

Article continues after ad

Due to her role on Crimewatch, there were several theories that Dando’s murder might have been related to one of high-profile criminal cases she covered. This led to a wide range of potential suspects, from organized crime figures who may have felt threatened by the publicity Crimewatch brought to their activities to individuals with personal grudges.

Barry George, a local man, was initially convicted of her murder but was acquitted at a second trial in 2008 – eight years after his imprisonment. Despite extensive investigations, her murder remains unsolved, and various theories continue to circulate. Who Killed Jill Dando? is set to explore the case and hopefully shed new light on just what happened on that fateful day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who’s in Who Killed Jill Dando?

As is shown in the trailer, Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando? is set to feature archival footage of the British newsreader, but there will also be present-day interviews with key figures involved in the case, Dando’s loved ones, and the man wrongly accused of the crime: Barry George.

Netflix said in its official synopsis: “This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators, and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?”

Article continues after ad

Midway through the trailer, we see George in the hot seat as he speaks about his experience being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. “It makes me angry that they’ve taken eight years of my life,” he says.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Jane Moore, an English journalist and TV presenter, also features in the docu-series, having written about the case in the past. While co-hosting the lunchtime chat show Loose Women, she spoke about the upcoming documentary, stating that Dando’s brother Nigel hopes it will help to bring justice and catch his sister’s killer.

Article continues after ad

In quotes shared by the Mirror, Moore said: “Here we are 24 years on and still nobody has the answer to the question [of who did this]. I reported on it on the time.”

“Her brother Nigel, who is also a journalist, feels that this could help bring somebody forward that might know something,” she added. “It’s happened with other documentaries where it just triggers a memory, or people’s circumstances change or suddenly decide they will come forward with a piece of information and that is what he is hoping that this documentary will bring.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Who Killed Jill Dando worth watching?

Who Killed Jill Dando? is yet to drop on Netflix, so it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score or reviews. However, the case is long overdue a revisit, and is one that is shrouded with mystery. And with Netflix’s deep pockets behind the production, the documentary series looks well worth a watch when it drops.

When the trailer arrived on 30 August, dozens of people took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Jill Dando’s case is oddly intriguing and fascinating. Seems like there’s more to the overall investigation than meets the eye.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That poor man who was sent to jail, his vulnerability made him an easy target to blame,” said another. “The whole situation is very sad and intriguing, hopefully with this series more people with information will come forward. Looking forward to seeing this.”

Netflix Dando’s brother is hoping the documentary will help to bring new information to light

“Netflix always makes great things. Keep it going,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “Netflix’s upcoming three part documentary about the Jill Dando Murders will allow for the story to be told thoroughly and sensitively.”

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere, Stylist pointed out: “There are some true crime heavyweights behind Netflix’s Jill Dando series, which is directed by Marcus Plowright (Fred And Rose West: Reopened) and executive produced by Emma Cooper (The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes).”

Article continues after ad

Who Killed Jill Dando? drops on Netflix on September 26. You can read more about upcoming documentaries here, and check out some of our other true crime coverage below:

The Lucie Blackman Case | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Where is Natalia Grace? | Who are the Duggars? | Victim/Suspect explained | Missing Dead or Alive explained | True story behind The Playing Card Killer | True story behind Take Care of Maya | HBO’s Burden of Proof explained | How to watch David Fuller: Monster in the Morgue | How to watch the Hart family murders documentary | True story of The Deepest Breath | True story of Last Call

Article continues after ad