Following the release of a documentary and subsequent inquiry into allegations made against Russell Brand, here’s what you need to know about the comedian’s current wife Laura Gallacher and where she is now.

Four women made allegations about comedian and activist Russell Brand relating to sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 in a new Dispatches documentary titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.

Ahead of its premiere on Saturday, September 16, Brand took to his social media channels to refute the claims. The Metropolitan police have since launched an inquiry into the case, urging potential survivors to come forward and get in touch.

As people look back at his life and career in hindsight, including his former marriage to Katy Perry, others might be wondering about his current wife Laura Brand.

Who is Russell Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher and where is she now?

Laura Brand, formerly known as Laura Gallacher, is an author and illustrator. She has been married to Russell Brand for six years, and the pair have two children together with a third on the way. They live in Oxfordshire. Right now, she is yet to comment publicly on the allegations against her husband, but she has deleted her Instagram account.

Laura is the daughter of renowned Scottish golfer Bernard Gallacher and the sister of Kirsty Gallacher, a broadcaster who rose to fame with Sky Sports News in the late 90s. According to The Independent, it was Kirsty who introduced the couple in 2007 when Laura was 19, and they briefly dated before Brand married Katy Perry.

YouTube/Russell Brand

They reconciled years later, and in August 2017, they got married. Laura and Russell Brand went on to have two daughters together – Mabel and Peggy – and as of 2023 it’s reported that they’re expecting third child. They now live at their country home in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

As an author and illustrator, Laura has several best-selling books relating to family activities, her first being The Joy Journal For Magical Everyday Play. Brand previously shared videos on his YouTube page of the pair taking part in arts and crafts together.

Speaking to Grazia back in 2020 about her book and parenting with Brand, Laura said: “We really do have fun together. Sometimes it can look like I’m dealing with an adult toddler, but Russell’s really into doing the stuff I’m into.”

When asked about a previous comment Brand made suggesting he hadn’t yet spent 24 hours alone with his daughters, she said: “Russell’s always been completely hands on. What he meant, I think, is that he calls me 100% the boss, because it took me a long time to relax into motherhood and I found it hard to let others in.

“The first time I ever spent a night apart from the girls was in December. So when Russell said he’d never looked after both children for 24 hours, it was simply because I was never out of the house for that long. But I’m learning to be less controlling.”

Laura hasn’t made any public comment on the sexual assault allegations made against her husband. However, following a video he released on his social media pages in which he denies the claims, she deleted her Instagram account @thejoyjournal where she promotes her work.

Instagram/@gallacherkirsty

Meanwhile, her sister Kirsty shared the clip of him refuting the allegations on her Instagram Stories alongside a love heart emoji, although this has since been taken down.

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches is available to stream on Channel 4’s streaming service now. You can read more about the documentary and the case below: