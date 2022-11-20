Who is Elora Danan? Willow’s infant empress explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

With new Disney+ show Willow about to launch, here’s everything you need to know about Elora Danan, the baby at the heart of the 1988 movie, and the forthcoming series.

The Willow movie revolved around a baby called Elora Danan, whom heroes Madmartigan, Sorsha, and the title character were trying to protect.

The succeeded in their mission, and the child’s survival helped to break the curse set by evil sorceress Bavmorda.

But now the evil is back in a new Willow series launching on Disney+ on November 30, meaning Elora Danan might also be returning. Read on to find out how and why…

Who is Elora Danan in the movie?

In the 1988 Willow, a prophecy suggests a baby will be born with a birthmark on their arm, and that infant empress with bring down powerful Queen Bavmorda of Nockmaar. In response, Bavmorda rounds up all the pregnant women in the land, and locks them away.

Elora Danan is that baby, and after she’s born, her mother and midwife smuggle her away from the prison, before they are both killed.

Willow finds the infant empress, and quickly becomes her keeper, and ultimately her protector. Bavmorda hunts the pair down, but together with Sorsha and Madmartigan, Willow helps kill the Queen in order to save the baby, meaning Elora Danan does end up being responsible for her death.

Will Elora Danan appear in the Willow show?

A recent Willow trailer (see below) reveals that Elora Danan will play some part in the forthcoming Disney+ series.

At the start of the teaser, Willow warns, “Evil is coming to destroy us all.” Then Queen Sorsha says, “Elora Danan was destined to save our world, but her true identity was concealed, even from herself.”

These words are said over footage of a woman with the same birth-mark from the movie on their arm, meaning a grown-up Elora Danan will appear in the show.

Disney is keeping the identity of the character a secret for now, but we’ll update this article when Episodes 1 and 2 drop on November 30, should the truth be revealed in those opening instalments.