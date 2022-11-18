How many Willow episodes are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained

Willow hit the big-screen back in 1988, and now some 34 years on, the character is heading to streaming via a Disney+ show. This is everything you need to know about the Willow episodes’ release.
Thanks to some big-name creatives behind-the-scenes, the Willow movie was huge news in 1988. George Lucas came up with the story and produced, while Ron Howard directed.
But in spite of a big budget, cutting edge special effects, and entertaining turns from the likes of Val Kilmer as a swashbuckling hero and Warwick Davis as the lovable title character, the film received tepid reviews, and in spite of solid business at the box office, Willow didn’t get a sequel.
Until now that is, as in just a few days, Disney+ is launching a follow-up series that features characters both old and new.
How many Willow episodes are there? Disney+ release schedule
There are eight episodes in the Willow series. The first two episodes stream on November 30. Then the next six drop at weekly intervals. Here’s how the Disney+ release schedule looks…
- November 30: Episodes 1 and Episode 2
- December 7: Episode 3
- December 14: Episode 4
- December 21: Episode 5
- December 28: Episode 6
- January 4: Episode 7
- January 11: Episode 8
What is Willow about?
Here’s the official synopsis for the belated Willow sequel…
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.
Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
Who is in the Disney+ series?
Here’s a cast list for the new Willow series…
- Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood
- Ruby Cruz as Kit
- Erin Kellyman as Jade
- Ellie Bamber as Dove
- Tony Revolori as Graydon
- Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman
- Dempsey Bryk as Arik
- Joanne Whalley as Sorsha
Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan is said to “live on” on the series, though we don’t yet know how.
Willow debuts on Disney+ on November 30, when we’ll be posting reviews of the first two episodes.