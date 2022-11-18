How many Willow episodes are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Willow hit the big-screen back in 1988, and now some 34 years on, the character is heading to streaming via a Disney+ show. This is everything you need to know about the Willow episodes’ release.

Thanks to some big-name creatives behind-the-scenes, the Willow movie was huge news in 1988. George Lucas came up with the story and produced, while Ron Howard directed.

But in spite of a big budget, cutting edge special effects, and entertaining turns from the likes of Val Kilmer as a swashbuckling hero and Warwick Davis as the lovable title character, the film received tepid reviews, and in spite of solid business at the box office, Willow didn’t get a sequel.

Article continues after ad

Until now that is, as in just a few days, Disney+ is launching a follow-up series that features characters both old and new.

How many Willow episodes are there? Disney+ release schedule

There are eight episodes in the Willow series. The first two episodes stream on November 30. Then the next six drop at weekly intervals. Here’s how the Disney+ release schedule looks…

November 30: Episodes 1 and Episode 2

December 7: Episode 3

December 14: Episode 4

December 21: Episode 5

December 28: Episode 6

January 4: Episode 7

January 11: Episode 8

What is Willow about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the belated Willow sequel…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Article continues after ad

Who is in the Disney+ series?

Here’s a cast list for the new Willow series…

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood

Ruby Cruz as Kit

Erin Kellyman as Jade

Ellie Bamber as Dove

Tony Revolori as Graydon

Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman

Dempsey Bryk as Arik

Joanne Whalley as Sorsha

Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan is said to “live on” on the series, though we don’t yet know how.

Willow debuts on Disney+ on November 30, when we’ll be posting reviews of the first two episodes.