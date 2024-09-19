How Rosemary’s Baby connects to a new Paramount+ horror movie

New scary movie Apartment 7A is heading straight to Paramount+ this month, and has a major connection to horror classic Rosemary’s Baby.

Based on a book by Ira Levin – and released in 1968 – Rosemary’s Baby is a genre great that placed high on our list of the best horror movies of all time.

Roman Polanski directed, while Mia Farrow John Cassavetes starred, in the tale of a couple moving into a swanky New York apartment, only to be manipulated by the dark forces therein.

Something awful happened before the start of Rosemary’s story, however, and that connects to a new movie that’s about to hit the small screen.

Is Apartment 7A a Rosemary’s Baby prequel?

Yes, Apartment 7A is a Rosemary’s Baby prequel, with the new movie appearing to end around the time that the 1968 film begins, or crossover with those events.

In the 1968 movie, Rosemary moves into the Bramford building with new husband Guy, where she quickly befriends recovering drug addict Terry Gionoffrio (Angela Dorian).

Rosemaary’s elderly neighbors the Castevets – played by Ruth Gordon and Sidney Blackmer – have taken Terry in. But then tragedy strikes when she apparently commits suicide by throwing herself from their seventh-floor apartment.

In the new movie, we see more of the character’s backstory. Terry is a young dancer with ambitions to make it on the New York stage, until she suffers a serious injury.

The Castenets welcome her into their home, and a neighboring Broadway producer offers her a shot at fame and fortune. But then something happens during an evening that Terry has little memory of, causing her to spiral as the evil in the building takes hold.

In this prequel, Ozark star Julia Garner plays Terry, while Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally are the Castenets.

Paramount+ Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio in Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A.

How to watch the Rosemary’s Baby prequel

The movie isn’t releasing in cinemas, meaning Apartment 7A is going direct to streaming via Paramount+ on September 27, 2024, when it will also be available for purchase on digital.

Before then the movie premieres at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on September 20, 2024, from where we’ll be writing our review.

