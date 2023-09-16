The Hunger Games is coming back to cinemas

It’s time to head back into the Hunger Games, and not just because the prequel is coming to cinemas soon.

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best success to come from this time was The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive and controlling Capitol society.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel. This book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focuses on the early life the original books’ villain, President Snow. The book proved to be popular among fans, so popular in fact, that it’s now getting its own movie adaptation.

But first, it seems like the very first Hunger Games movie is coming back to cinemas. But when and where can you watch it?

The first Hunger Games movie is coming back to theatres

It’s true, you will be able to see The Hunger Games on the big screen once again as of October 15 and 18, 2023. This will be around 11 and a half years since the movie first dropped in theatres.

Not only that, but these screenings will also give never before seen previews for the upcoming prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sadly, these screenings will only take place in select US cinemas. To see what access you have, and to book tickets, head to the official Fathom Events website.

The website also gives this synopsis of the 2012 movie: “Sixteen-year-old Katniss Everdeen volunteers in her younger sister’s place and must rely upon her sharp instincts when she’s pitted against highly trained Tributes who have prepared their entire lives. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena that weigh survival against humanity and life against love.”

The first Hunger Games movie received a 84% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, kicked off Jennifer Lawrence’s career as a superstar actor, and arguably began a whole new genre of teen dystopian book adaptations. So you’d certainly be missing out if you don’t book your tickets to head back to the games. May the odds be ever in your favor!

