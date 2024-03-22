With the Wallfacer Project in focus, Season 2 is set to follow their private schemes against the San-Ti.

The Wallfacer Project is established at the end of 3 Body Problem Season 1 and it’s described as “the most difficult mission in human history.” But what exactly is it and how does this program work? Here’s the full rundown.

Netflix‘s 3 Body Problem draws to a close in dramatic fashion. Rushing through to set up the next batch of episodes, we already begin the story of the second Liu Cixin novel, as the Wallfacer Project comes into focus.

As the San-Ti loom and humanity races to find a response to the seemingly insurmountable threat, a new initiative is established. One that supersedes everything else before it. But how exactly does the Wallfacer Project work, and what is their end goal?

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full explanation without delving into spoilers from the 3 Body Problem books.

What is the Wallfacer Project in 3 Body Problem?

The Wallfacer Project is deemed the most important operation in mankind’s history. Its ultimate goal is to defeat the San-Ti threat by any means necessary.

Article continues after ad

The Wallfacer Project comes into focus at the end of Season 1 of 3 Body Problem.

As an ominous alien race, much about the San-Ti remains a mystery to us humans. However, they know every single thing about our species thanks to their all-powerful Sophons. Everything the Sophons see and hear, the San-Ti see and hear at the same time, even though they’re light-years away. “We are everywhere. Anywhere. Always watching. Learning all your secrets. We will teach you how to fear again.”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, any new plans to thwart the looming threat can be made redundant in mere seconds. The moment humans plot against the San-Ti, they immediately hear of the action and can take steps to overcome whatever it may be. In essence, any plans communicated from human to human, even written on a whiteboard, will be known by the enemy right away. That’s where Wallfacers come in.

The purpose of the Wallfacer Project is to work around the Sophons. Select individuals are given near-unlimited power and resources to plot against the San-Ti in secret. They’re not allowed to share their plans or even the intention of their actions with any other living being.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The entire point is for Wallfacers to have their grand plans locked away in their own heads. After all, the San-Ti “cannot read our minds.”

However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the Wallfacers quickly become the most important humans alive. Thus, they also become targets of San-Ti supporters, and in the most extreme cases, Wallbreakers, which we’re bound to learn more about in Season 2.

Who are the Wallfacers in 3 Body Problem on Netflix?

While the novels give the Wallfacer role to four individuals, the Netflix series instead focuses on just three. They are as follows:

General Hou Bolin

Netflix General Hou Bolin is the first Wallfacer in 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

General Hou appears to be a military expert with decades of real-world experience. His “books on military history are taught around the world,” and he has demonstrated an ability to end violent conflicts “peacefully”.

Article continues after ad

Professor Leyla Ariç

Netflix Professor Leyla Ariç is the second Wallfacer in 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

Professor Leyla Ariç “came into prominence fighting ISIS in Raqqah,” as we learn in Episode 8. While little is known about the nature of her role on the battlefield during these conflicts, we know she has “exceptional experience fighting and winning asymmetrical battles.”

Article continues after ad

Saul Durand

Netflix Saul Durand is the third and final Wallfacer in 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

Last but not least is Saul Durand as the third Wallfacer. While described as an “Oxford-trained physicist who has studied with some of the greatest minds alive,” Saul believes they’ve got the wrong man for the job.

We follow much of Saul’s journey throughout Season 1 of the show, first working under Vera Ye before the Sophons began impeding scientific progress.

Article continues after ad

Later spending his time with Will due to his cancer diagnosis, we learn of his love for Auggie, which if mirroring the books, could play a major role in Season 2 of the Netflix series.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix. Read our review, find out more about the cast, whether you need to read the books before, and catch up with other amazing TV shows to stream this month.