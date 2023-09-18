How to watch A Haunting in Venice – Is it streaming?

A Haunting in Venice is currently haunting cinemas, but are there other places you can watch it, or even stream it?

A Haunting in Venice is the newest Agatha Christie-based mystery movie directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be starring as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot.

The film follows this synopsis: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween séance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy.”

But how will you be able to watch it for Halloween? Meaning, will A Haunting in Venice be coming to streaming, or is there another way to watch it?

Where can I watch A Haunting in Venice?

As of writing, A Haunting in Venice is only available to watch exclusively in cinemas.

The movie premiered on September 15, and has so far been working the box office.

Critics and audiences alike seem to be enjoying the film, with many claiming it to be the best of the franchise so far. We ourselves gave the movie a 3-star review, stating: “This Agatha Christie franchise is likely to keep going strong, and we’re glad for that. While far from the movie of the year, A Haunting in Venice is looking to be the movie of this year’s Halloween, which certainly isn’t a bad feat.”

When will A Haunting in Venice arrive on streaming?

Right now, it is unconfirmed if A Haunting in Venice will come to streaming or other digital mediums, but chances are very high.

Considering that A Haunting in Venice is a spooky movie, perhaps it will come to streaming sometime in October, just in time for Halloween. However, this timeframe will depend on how well the movie does in theaters, as if a film does really well, it will stay in cinemas for longer. With A Haunting in Venice having only just premiered, only time will tell.

As for where it will drop on streaming, the platforms will likely be Disney+ and/or Hulu. This is because A Haunting in Venice is a 20th Century Studios production, and Hulu oversees the Twentieth Century Studios Network Online. Plus, both previous Kenneth Branagh Agatha Christie jaunts, including Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, can both be found on Disney+.

We will keep this article updated as we receive more information.

A Haunting in Venice is now in cinemas. For more horror content, click here. You can check out our other coverage of the movie below: