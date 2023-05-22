Michelle Yeoh says “There’s No Sequel” to Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere all at Once star Michelle Yeoh has confirmed that there will not be a sequel to the movie despite fans of the Academy Award-winning film hopeful that there will be one.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, turned out to be the biggest triumph for the studio A24.

Out of its 11 nominations at the Academy Awards, it managed to secure seven, including top honors such as Best Picture, Best Actress for Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor for Quan.

Launched around the same period as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the movie overshadowed the MCU with its distinct blend of comedic and poignant multiverse chaos, garnering universal praise from both reviewers and audiences.

A24 Everything Everywhere all at Once has become of the biggest movies of the 2020s

With star Michelle Yeoh winning the best leading actress award. As a result, many fans of the movie are hopeful that a sequel is in the works or is at least on the cards. However, Yeoh herself has seemingly shut down all notice of more Everything Everything content.

Everything Everywhere all at Once sequel shut down by Michelle Yeoh

“It’s just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the ‘normal way.’ In the ‘normal way,’ would ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ would have been nominated? Chances are no, five to ten years ago,” Yeoh says.

When the actor was then asked by Variety if fans can expect a sequel or more content for Everything Everywhere all at Once, she was quick to shut down the idea.

“There’s no sequel,” Yeoh announced during her talk with Variety at Cannes. “We would just be doing the same thing.”

