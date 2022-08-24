What happens at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 2? Bunny Folger’s murder and Paul Rudd’s cameo explained

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 ended with the solving of one case, quickly followed by the start of another. So let us explain whodunnit, and how Paul Rudd fits into the story. Meaning BEWARE OF ONLY MURDERS SPOILERS AHEAD.

Season 2, Episode 10 of Only Murders in the Building packed a lot into its 39-minute run-time, wrapping up the current case, then setting Season 3 in motion.

This series revolved around the death of Bunny Folger, who was murdered at the end of Season 1. There have been multiple suspects, meaning multiple twists and turns along the way.

The series finale was no different, as the case was solved not once by the crime-fighting podcasters, but twice. Thanks to an action-packed “Killer Reveal Party.”

Why Alice Banks killed Bunny Folger

Hulu Cara Delevingne as suspect Alice Banks.

“Be at Bunny’s at 7 if you love good theater and/or want to be a part of history” reads the invite to the inhabitants of the Arconia. They duly assemble in said apartment, and the games begin.

First Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) accuse podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) of Bunny’s murder. But half-way through that mini-drama, Mabel (Selena Gomez) accuses gallery owner Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne).

The motive? Alice’s gallery needed new energy, so she framed Mabel to increase the value for her art. In response, Alice calls Mabel a “talentless, smug b**ch” and tries to stab her with a knife. But Alice misses, and ends up stabbing Charles. To death!

But turns out this was all a rouse; a play designed to draw the real killer out. And it works, as while Cinda is trying to offer Mabel a job, Poppy White speaks up…

Why Poppy White killed Bunny Folger

Hulu Adina Verson as suspect Becky Butler/Poppy White.

Episode 9 ended with a big reveal – Cinda’s assistant Poppy White is really Becky Butler, the subject of a previous Canning podcast.

We learn at the start of Episode 10 that Becky was bored of life in small-town Oklahoma, where she was bullied at home, and harassed at work. So Becky disappeared, changed her identity, and started working for Cinda.

In the process, she framed the local Mayor for her murder, with some help from Detective Kreps (Michael Rappaport). The pair then began planning their big New York story – the murder of Bunny Folger.

Her motive? Becky/Poppy states “I just wanted to make a good podcast. I just wanted Cinda to notice me.” And with that, the murder of Bunny Folger is solved. But Only Murders in the Building wasn’t done there…

How Paul Rudd’s death sets up Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Hulu Paul Russ as suspect Ben Glenroy.

Only Murders in the Building then cuts to a year later, when Oliver is directing a big Broadway show, starring an actor called Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd.

But there’s trouble behind-the-scenes, as Ben clearly hates his co-star, who just happens to be Charles. Ben even claims he wants to kill Charles. The pair meet center stage just before curtain-up, and it’s clear the feeling is mutual.

“Be smart, stay away from her” Charles tells Ben, before adding ominously “I know what you did.” The curtain then rises, Ben coughs his way through a few lines, then collapses, and appears to die.

Mabel – who is sitting in the audience – stands and says “You’ve got to be f**king kidding me!” And with that, the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 case has commenced.