Only Murders in the Building Season 3’s killer could be hiding in plain sight

As Only Murders in the Building Season 3 heads into its finale, fans believe the show’s killer is right under their noses.

One of the best aspects of Hulu’s original series Only Murders in the Building is that each of its season is a mind-bending mystery.

Since its debut in 2021, each of the show’s three seasons has centered around on murder (that occurs in the main apartment building) and the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel try to solve it while recording their true crime podcast.

However, in the ongoing third season, the killer doesn’t seem to be very clear cut as most of the cast has a motive. But, some eagle eyed fans have claimed that the killer is hiding in plain sight.

OMitB’s killer could be a main character’s love interest…again

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 centers around the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver’s Broadway show.

Though the entire cast had a clear motive to want Ben dead, a lot of fans focused in on Loretta (Meryl Streep) as she shared an animosity with Ben since day one and had a violent altercation with him just hours before he died.

However, some other viewers have zeroed in on a new suspect: Tobert, the camera operator hired by Ben to make a documentary about his Broadway debut.

Collider recently laid out the major clues that point to Tobert being the killer including how his handwriting was similar to a vile message painted on Ben’s mirror, he can lie convincingly, and how little the audience knows about him despite being a principal character.

While the clues do make a damning case against Mabel’s new boyfriend, OMitB has gone down the “love interest turns out to be the killer” storyline in Season 1 when it was revealed that Charles’ girlfriend, Jan, killed the season’s first victim.

Some fans believe the show will finally play into the trope of having their biggest guest star be the culprit as they’ve stayed away from that angle the past two seasons, but only time will tell which side is correct.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu. Find out more about Season 3 here.