Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Who killed Ben Glenroy?

Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, winds up dead in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. But who killed him?

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has begun airing on Disney+. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbors’ deaths, all while making a podcast about it.

The first two seasons of Only Murders have served many twists and turns, and both ended on cliff-hangers with brand new murders. Season 2 for example ended with famous actor Ben Glenroy – played by Paul Rudd – collapsing dead on the stage.

But the core question of Season 3 is as thus: Who killed him? Here we’ll be discussing all major suspects and what motive they could have, so before we get into it: Major spoilers for Season 3 ahead!

Who killed Paul Rudd’s character in Only Murders in the Building?

As of writing, Ben Glenroy’s murderer is yet to be revealed. Even the details of Ben’s death are sketchy, as he actually dies twice.

While Ben collapses onstage, and he does technically die for around an hour, he ends up popping back up right as rain. He even joins the cast party, and makes an ominous speech, explaining how his near death experience – which likely came from something he ate – has pushed him to be a better person to those around him.

However, Ben doesn’t get this chance at redemption, as our main trio later comes across his dead body. Or rather, his dead body crashes through the ceiling of the Arconia’s elevator while they’re riding it. It seems that he’s been pushed, and someone in the building really wants him dead. But who?

Who are the main suspects so far?

As we are early in Only Murders in the Building’s third season, pretty much anyone could be a suspect at this point. There’s the producers who may have wanted Ben out of the show, and there’s the understudy who could have wanted to take his place. It’s clear that he and Charles had some issues with each other, which will no doubt play into Ben’s death somehow. Considering that Ben dies in a similar manner to the murder within the show they’re performing, a cast member appears a likely suspect.

While Ben’s stalker fan (played by Adrian Martinez) who kidnaps Mabel and Charles in Episode 2 could be seen as a suspect, it seems pretty clear now that he wasn’t the one to kill him.

So for this article, we’ll stick to the characters that the show seems to be hinting at being duplicitous. These suspects could all be red herrings, but it’s certainly worth keeping a note of them.

Loretta Durkin

Disney+

Like Ben, Loretta is a new character in Only Murders in the Building, involved in Oliver’s new play, and she becomes very close with Oliver. However, the more we learn about her, the more worrying she appears.

Loretta greatly dislikes Ben, calling him a “f*cking pig,” which gets written on the mirror of Ben’s dressing room. She actually physically fought with him before he died, and as previously stated, Ben makes a speech to everyone after his first “death,” in which he calls Loretta a snake. Later, while on a date with Loretta, Oliver finds a book of hers which contains obsessive newspaper clippings of Ben. Plus, having Meryl Streep in the show and not letting her play the villain seems like a waste of her talents.

Kimber

Disney+

Kimber (played by Ashley Park) is another new character, and another stage performer joining the suspect list this season of Only Murders in the Building. Kimber has previously become a sensation on TikTok, and is capable of sneaking into the theatre she works at. Perhaps she is capable of murder too.

It’s hinted that Kimber is a scorned lover; that she and Ben were once very close, before he made things “messy.” Though this may be due to a failed brand deal that the pair were planning. For a while, Kimber seemed the biggest suspect, as Ben’s body was found with a signature handkerchief, and the actress was missing hers, as she said she sold it on eBay.

Joy

Disney+

Makeup artist Joy (played by Andrea Martin), who becomes Charles’ girlfriend and temporarily his fiancé, quickly becomes a suspect after one of her lipsticks is found in Ben’s dressing room. Sad lipstick was used to write a threatening message to Ben on his mirror, implying that whoever wrote it is the one who killed him.

Joy is a pretty open person, and claims that she didn’t kill him. Plus, having Charles’ girlfriend be the killer again would feel repetitive, but that certainly doesn’t mean that it’s an impossibility.

Jonathan

Disney+

While Howard’s boyfriend Jonathan (played by Jason Veasey) hardly seems the type to kill someone, being Ben’s understudy certainly gives him reason to want Ben out of the picture.

Plus, in Episode 5, Mabel spots him suspiciously trading money with Ben’s prescription drug “Doctor.” Considering that Ben collapsed just before he died, perhaps Jonathan paid off said Doctor to poison Ben, before pushing him down the elevator chute himself.

Charles

Disney+

Yep, you heard us, lead character Charles could be our killer. Considering he needs victims to keep a podcast going, that alone would be motivation enough. Perhaps he did it unknowingly while in the White Room?

However, it’s clear that he and Ben had a rough working relationship, culminating in Charles punching Ben right before he died. The fact that he doesn’t tell anyone this, not even Oliver and Mabel, suggests guilt and suspicion. Having a main character be a murderer would certainly make things interesting!

We will update this article if and when we learn more.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Find out more about Season 3 here.