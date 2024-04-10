TV & Movies

What happened to Lupin in Harry Potter?

Kayla Harrington
David Thewlis as Remus Lupin in Harry PotterWarner Bros. Pictures

Professor Remus Lupin is one of the most favored teachers in the Harry Potter franchise, but what happened to him?

The Harry Potter franchise introduced a ton of new readers/movie-goers to a host of one-of-a-kind teachers at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardary.

From Potions master Professor Snape to Transfiguration expert Professor McGonagall, fans were privy to a ton of unique teachers, including third year Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Remus J. Lupin.

Despite empowering his students during his time at the school, Lupin eventually left his position, but did stick around in the background in order to help Harry fight Lord Voldemort. But, what happened to him at the end of the series?

Remus Lupin was killed at the Battle of Hogwarts by Death Eater Antonin Dolohov.

Despite having a newborn son at home with his wife, fellow Order of the Phoenix member Nymphadora Tonks, Lupin still chose to enter the Battle of Hogwarts, which was the final fight between Harry and Voldemort’s factions.

Lupin, later joined by Tonks, helped to protect the castle until he was killed by Dolohov and Tonks was killed by her aunt Bellatrix Lestrange.

His death at Hogwarts was not the last time fans got to see him before he passed on as Lupin appeared in the Forbidden Forest alongside Harry’s mother, Lilly, his father, James, and his godfather, Sirius Black, when Harry uses the Resurrection Stone right before facing Voldemort.

After the battle, Lupin’s son Teddy was then adopted by Tonks’ mother Andromeda and Harry was named the child’s godfather.

