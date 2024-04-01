Following the release of the YouTube documentary about the crimes of Brian Cohee II, you might be wondering: what exactly did he say about Ed Kemper? Here’s what you need to know.

There’s lots of true crime to dive into on streaming platforms this month, from What Jennifer Did on Netflix to the long-awaited Season 2 of The Jinx.

But YouTube can be a great source for independently made documentaries – just ask any JCS fan.

Last week, Explore With Us’ 105-minute Brian Cohee doc, titled ‘Parents Discover Teen Son’s Horrifying Secret’, caught the attention of true crime fans. And one of many gruesome revelations relates to famed serial killer Edmund Kemper.

What did Brian Cohee say about Ed Kemper?

During his interrogation over the murder of Warren Barnes, Brian Cohee paraphrases Edmund Kemper’s most famous quote: “Half of me says, ‘I want to take that girl home and make her feel nice.’ And the other half of me, just like what Ed said, is, ‘I want to see what her head looks like on a stick.’”

Kemper was an American serial killer who murdered six young women, many of them college students, in the ‘60s and ‘70s, as well as several of his family members.

During a prison interview, Kemper said: “When I see a pretty girl walking down the street, I think two things. One side of me says, ‘I’d like to talk to her, date her.’ The other side of me says, ‘I wonder what her head would look like on a stick?’” This was also famously quoted by the fictitious Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

Cohee makes the reference during his police interrogation after being arrested for the murder and dismemberment of 69-year-old Warren Barnes, a homeless man who was sleeping near Crosby Avenue, Colorado.

As is shown in the footage, he goes into gruesome detail about his crimes, appearing to brag and comparing himself to famous serial killers. The Kemper quote comes up when the officer asks him if he’s ever come close to murdering anyone before.

Cohee tells him that he used to go on “night drives,” trying to find a “secluded place” to carry out a killing. Although he says he never came close before, he admits to feeling similarly to Kemper on occasion when seeing women on the street.

His actions in the documentary – which you can watch here – have garnered a strong reaction, with one writing on Reddit: “Watching the interrogation with him was absolutely sickening. Those detectives speaking to him did an amazing job. I’m not sure I could have pretended to laugh at his stupid ‘jokes’ or controlled my face to keep him relaxed and talking.”

“No hint of remorse. If anything he was giddy,” said another, while a third added, “No remorse from that 19 year old psychopath.”

Cohee was caught after his mom found Barnes’ head stashed in his closet and she immediately called the police. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in February 2023 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

