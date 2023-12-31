Will there be a Percy Jackson Season 2?

Young adult series Percy Jackson & the Olympians is currently making a splash on Disney+, but will there be a Season 2?

Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney+ in recent years. The books have been beloved for the past couple of decades, and despite a lackluster 2010 movie, fans were still waiting with bated breath for the series to finally appear onscreen.

The story follows a young boy as he attempts to survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with them, with the plot for Season 1 being “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

But with Season 1 already creating a Zeus-level storm, is there potential for a second season?

Has Season 2 of Percy Jackson & the Olympians been confirmed?

Currently, Season 2 of Percy Jackson & the Olympians is yet to be confirmed, however the author of the books, Rick Riordan, has recently hinted that he has high hopes for a renewal.

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Riordan confirmed that he has already started working on Season 2, despite there being no confirmation of renewal:

“We are doing what we can to prepare [for] the eventuality that we get the green light. We don’t know. It is not official. You know, we’re getting reactions like we’ve had tonight, amazing reactions everywhere… so, if I was the Oracle, I would say the Auguries are good. But, we had started writing what those episodes would look like, sort of doing a series format, talking about the first few episodes, and that’s about as much as we can do right now until we get the go-ahead. So, the best way to ensure that [the show] goes forward, [is to] tell your friends to tune in to Disney+ and watch.”

Fan interest has certainly been high, and considering that the series already has a 96% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, no one would likely protest a second season being confirmed.

What would happen with Percy Jackson Season 2?

Since Season 1 is covering the first book of the Percy Jackson series, that being Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, no doubt the second season would cover the second book, Sea of Monsters.

It’s also expected for our current cast to return should there be a renewal, that being Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

As for any potential release date, Season 1 first premiered on December 9, and is still ongoing – you can check out our episode schedule here – so it’s likely that we would have to wait a while for a second season to appear. Since the child stars of the series will grow up fast, production will likely be quick in future seasons, so hopefully we won’t have to wait longer than a year or so.

