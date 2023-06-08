Wednesday star Percy Hynes White breaks silence on sexual assault allegations

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White has released a statement calling out “baseless” sexual assault allegations and the “campaign of misinformation” against him.

White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season of the hit Netflix show, was the subject of several posts earlier this year accusing the star of inappropriate behavior, including images he’d allegedly sent to minors, a recording of him seeming to use a racial slur, and multiple assaults.

It started with a Twitter thread – which has since been deleted – accusing White of assault at a party in Toronto. It amassed millions of views and led to #cancelpercy trending, with many calling for him to be removed from the show.

In a new Instagram post, the 21-year-old has broadly addressed the allegations, describing the “rumors” as “false” and criticizing those who’ve allegedly harassed his family and friends.

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White calls out sexual assault allegations

In an Instagram story, he wrote: “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.

“The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Netflix hasn’t commented on the allegations, nor is it clear whether or not White will return for Wednesday Season 2.

