Wednesday star Percy Hynes White accused of sexual assault

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has been accused of sexual assault and racism, with fans calling for his removal from the Netflix series.

White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the hit 2022 show, is at the center of calls to #cancelpercy after allegations against the actor were shared on social media.

Twitter user @milkievich shared a lengthy thread on Twitter accusing White of assault and “manipulating girls”, as well as alleged images of White said to have been sent to minors, and a recording of him seeming to use a racial slur as part of a performance.

The thread has amassed thousands of retweets, likes, and 7.6 million views on the platform, with fans of Wednesday asking for him to be axed from the series, and the #cancelpercy hashtag gaining momentum.

Article continues after ad

Wednesday star Percy Haynes White facing sexual assault allegations

The same user shared a screenshot of a message she’d sent detailing several allegations against White, which accuses him and his friends of “being predators and trying to manipulate girls into f*cking them or giving them nudes.”

They also alleged White would throw parties “to explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them, and lie about being high and drunk as well.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They accused White of assaulting them at one of the parties, as well as one of their friends, and claimed he already has rape allegations against him.

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere in the thread, there are images that appear to show White nude, while others have replied with their own allegations of assault against him, including sleeping with a minor.

The thread has resulted in thousands of tweets with the #cancelpercy hashtag, with many asking for him to be removed from the next season of the Netflix series.

White has not addressed the allegations against him at the time of writing. Dexerto has reached out for comment.