Warrior Nun reveals live countdown and fans are hyped

Warrior Nun had seemingly been cancelled by Netflix, but a new countdown is getting fans excited for a possible return.

Warrior Nun was one of the many shows cancelled by Netflix, but now it seems like it might not be the end for the series.

The synopsis for the show, which is based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn is as such: “A young woman wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between good and evil.”

The series’ cancellation had left fans distraught, as the show had been well received by audiences and critics alike. But thankfully, the story may not be over.

Warrior Nun has been confirmed for Season 3

Last week Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry revealed that season three of the series would be made, and that it would be “more epic than you could imagine.”

This once again shows the power of online campaigns to save shows and movies. This has worked in the past for Brooklyn 99, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and then mystery drama Manifest, which was saved from cancelation by Netflix.

However, as Netflix was the canceller this time around, it seems like Warrior Nun may be heading somewhere else. Details are limited right now, except for a myserious countdown that promises more information.

Warrior Nun Season 3 is counting down

Simon Barry recently shared a link on Twitter, which would take the clicker to a new website called Warrior Nun Saved, which currently features a a countdown that will come to its end in mid-August. It is likely that this will be when the website reveals all the details about the third season, including its new streaming home.

Fans have obviously been super hyped about the show’s resurrection, enough that waiting over 40 days for any more news doesn’t seem so bad. You can also put your email into the website to receive any new reminders, so that you won’t miss out on any exciting updates.

Warrior Nun Seasons 1 & 2 are available to stream on Netflix.