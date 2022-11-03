Manifest Season 4: Release date, how to watch & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Manifest Season 4, the final season of the Flight 828 thriller, is nearly here – here’s its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more.

Manifest first began on NBC in 2018. Yet, despite a dedicated fanbase, the broadcaster canceled the show in 2021, leaving viewers worried they’d never get a proper ending to the show.

Fear not, because Netflix picked the show up. The streaming platform added the first three seasons, which immediately topped its charts – so, Netflix ordered a fourth and final season.

Manifest Season 4 is due to drop, so here’s everything we know about its release date, how and where you can watch it, plot details, and more.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will be available to stream tomorrow on November 4, 2022.

Season 4 will be released in two separate parts, comprised of 10 episodes each. We don’t have a release date for Part 2, and given Netflix doesn’t seem to follow any one formula for two-part seasons, it’d be hard to estimate when to expect it – it’s most likely to be in early 2023.

Where to watch Manifest Season 4: Is it on streaming?

Manifest Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

As it is now considered a Netflix show, previous seasons are no longer available on Hulu, Peacock, or other on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime.

Manifest Season 4 plot: What is it about?

The official plot synopsis reads: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

“Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Manifest Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix now, while Season 4 Part 1 arrives tomorrow, November 4.