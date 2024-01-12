Virgin River Season 6 hasn’t even aired yet, but some fans already think that the show might not even “make it” to Season 7.

For fans of the hit Netflix show Virgin River, it’s been a hideously long wait for new episodes. The second half of Season 5 was drawn out over the Christmas period, with the confirmed sixth season not even having a concrete release date.

Adapted from the beloved book series of the same name, the show only seems to be taking loose inspiration from the original storyline – but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of new narratives to keep getting stuck into.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, some fans think that Virgin River might not even “make it” to Season 7, despite a sixth installment not even airing yet.

Fans don’t think Virgin River will “make it” to Season 7

According to some Virgin River fans on Reddit, the show might not even “make it” to Season 7 – even before Season 6 has aired.

Netflix

The show follows a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Season 6 filming is about to start. I saw somewhere that it starts sometime in early February so that’s just a month away,” Reddit user Doggo0729 posted on a thread. “I hope the writers took this long break to study the books, study the dynamics between Mel and Jack, hire new intimacy coordinators AND most importantly, I hope they took this time to read all the fans’ comments on all social media platforms regarding Season 5. I hope they listened to the fans and if what they had previously written wasn’t aligned with how the story was supposed to go, I hope they’re smart enough to rewrite it and make it right.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Because the truth is, as much as I love this show, if these writers don’t get their act together, this show will not make it to Season 7,” the post continues. “Fans all over the world have been disappointed by not just the storylines, but also by the writers’ lack of consideration to the fans who have supported this show since the beginning. So I hope this time the writers make things right. I hope they focus this Season on Jack and Mel’s relationship and journey as a couple, and most of all, I hope they stop making them act like an elderly couple. I am so done watching them give each other little pecks on the lips like little birdies. If Jack is not pulling Mel’s hair AND they’re not both gasping for air, then I don’t want it!”

This isn’t the first time that Mel and Jack’s relationship has come under scrutiny from fans, with Mel recently being branded as one of the most “annoying” characters on the show.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The new showrunner has already said that the focus will return to Mel and Jack’s relationship. A good part of it will deal with their path to parenthood,” a second fan weighed in. “Preacher’s predicament is supposed to be resolved. Both Doc and Hope will return to good health. He also said that half of Season 6 had been written before the writer’s strike, but because of that and the actor’s strike, they were able to get the viewers’ reactions to Season 5. Some tweaks are being made, but a total overhaul wouldn’t be done.”

New storylines for Virgin River Season 6 are yet to be set in stone – although the cliffhangers from Season 5 Part 2 can tell us a lot about what we’re likely to expect.

Article continues after ad