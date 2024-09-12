Venom 3 trailer introduces Marvel villain more powerful than Galactus

Venom 3 is bringing Tom Hardy’s trilogy to a close, and going by the new trailer, it’ll be one helluva Last Dance – with one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history making his screen debut.

We last saw Venom and Eddie Brock chilling on a beach before seemingly getting sucked into the MCU. It never led to anything though, with the symbiote anti-hero returning to his own universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene.

So, don’t expect a fight with the wall-crawler in Venom: The Last Dance. Instead, the third and final chapter in the series will pit Venom against his greatest foes yet: his own kind (specifically the Klyntar), with other symbiotes crashing into Earth and hunting them down as Eddie flees from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple’s military scientists.

That was all we knew… before the new trailer for Venom 3, which reveals a big bad who’s never appeared in any Marvel movie: Knull.

In short, Knull is the god who created the symbiotes. He drew his power from the darkness, eventually honing it to create an artificial planet with its own lifeforms: the gooey, horrible ancestors that led to Venom.

Going off the comics, Knull probably has a simple reason for wanting to catch Venom: he’s no longer a monster (yes, he chomps people’s heads, but only those who deserve it), and he’ll want to ‘purge the light’, so to speak.

Sony Pictures Who do you think will play Knull in Venom 3?

It’s unclear who’s playing Knull, as he’s only seen incredibly briefly in the trailer. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see how the threequel handles the character.

“This dude is literally an Avengers-level threat on par with someone like Galactus. The dude literally chopped off a Celestial’s head,” one user commented. “Knull being in this movie instantly gives me hope that this will be a solid end to the Venom trilogy,” another wrote.

“Please for the love of Marvel Jesus Sony don’t let Venom beat Knull, let him come to the MCU as the next big bad of the next saga,” a third commented.

Venom: The Last Dance hits cinemas on October 25. Until then, check out our ranking of the best superhero movies of all time and our ranking of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.