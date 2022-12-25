The Witcher Blood Origin Season 2: Will it return on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 2 happen on Netflix? The prequel series just hit the streaming platform – but can we expect a second season?

The official synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin reads: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

“Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

With fans of the franchise likely binging all four episodes this Christmas, they may be wondering: will The Witcher: Blood Origin return for Season 2?

Is The Witcher Blood Origin getting a Season 2?

No, it’s highly unlikely The Witcher: Blood Origin will return for Season 2, as the show is designed to be a standalone limited series – but that doesn’t mean we won’t see its story continued in some form.

During an interview with Dexerto, Jaskier actor Joey Batey, who appears in the show, teased what to expect from The Witcher Season 3 coming off the back of Blood Origin.

“I think there’s one or two little moments in the show that, for the hardcore fans, they will be – I hope much as I was when I watched it – punching the air. There are some little Easter Eggs that shout out to the books,” he said.

“There are some Easter Eggs that shout out to the games even. And it’s very elegantly knitted into some of the main storylines that we’ve been exploring in Season 2 and in Season 3… I think it’s gonna be worth the wait for when it all comes out at the same time.”

Speaking to Netflix, showrunner Declan de Barra spoke about the decision to make The Witcher: Blood Origin a four-part limited series, cut down from its original batch of six episodes.

He explained: “This felt like a two-part movie. You never want to be watching a movie going, ‘I love this movie.’ And then you start to look at your watch going, ‘Oh, please end soon.’

“I never wanted there to be any moment where we’re just stringing the audience along to have an episode. It always had to feel logical and right from a natural storytelling point of view and we of course had the advantage of not being a network show with no set rules for times or episode count.

“So, when we were in the edit room, that [four-episode structure] is what happened organically, the shaping into four episodes from all the footage we shot. Optimum story flow. I wanted it to be a punch in the face, so that you can’t take your eyes off it.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here.