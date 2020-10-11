The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan drops big teaser for next six episodes - Dexerto

Lauren Cohan, returning star of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has claimed that six upcoming episodes are the best she’s ever read.

While some fans have argued The Walking Dead would have been better off ending earlier, there are millions of fans eagerly anticipating what the show’s climactic Season 11 will have in store. 30 episodes have been confirmed, and it sounds like the show’s final set of episodes will start with a bang.

Lauren Cohan’s character, Maggie Rhee, first appeared in episode two of season two, and originally exited the show in season nine. This was so Cohan could pursue a role on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

However, Cohan and Rhee are both now back, and looking forward to the zombie thriller’s last hurrah.

While 30 episodes are set to be released, the ongoing global health crisis means six have been commissioned to be filmed in a socially-distanced way. That doesn’t appear to have stunted their quality though – at least if Cohan’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter are anything to go by.

“It’s a gift for the writers and it’s a gift for us,” she told THR, “to really cherish every single moment and to pour the literal blood, sweat, and tears into the show like there’s no tomorrow because we are going to be getting some killer stuff to do. I know it because we have these six episodes now to do. I might have said this before about other things, but these are the best episodes that I’ve ever read.”

What the writers of The Walking Dead have up their sleeves remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the show’s stars are seriously excited about what is to come. Based on the comments of Lauren Cohan, fans can start to get excited too.

The six episodes Cohan is referring to will be followed by 24 more over a two year period.