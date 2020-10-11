 The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan drops big teaser for next six episodes - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan drops big teaser for next six episodes

Published: 11/Oct/2020 10:23

by Joe Craven
Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan, returning star of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has claimed that six upcoming episodes are the best she’s ever read. 

While some fans have argued The Walking Dead would have been better off ending earlier, there are millions of fans eagerly anticipating what the show’s climactic Season 11 will have in store. 30 episodes have been confirmed, and it sounds like the show’s final set of episodes will start with a bang.

Advertisement

Lauren Cohan’s character, Maggie Rhee, first appeared in episode two of season two, and originally exited the show in season nine. This was so Cohan could pursue a role on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

However, Cohan and Rhee are both now back, and looking forward to the zombie thriller’s last hurrah.

Advertisement
The Walking Dead promotional image
AMC
The Walking Dead is set to return for 30 new episodes over the next year or so.

While 30 episodes are set to be released, the ongoing global health crisis means six have been commissioned to be filmed in a socially-distanced way. That doesn’t appear to have stunted their quality though – at least if Cohan’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter are anything to go by.

“It’s a gift for the writers and it’s a gift for us,” she told THR, “to really cherish every single moment and to pour the literal blood, sweat, and tears into the show like there’s no tomorrow because we are going to be getting some killer stuff to do. I know it because we have these six episodes now to do. I might have said this before about other things, but these are the best episodes that I’ve ever read.”

Maggie in the walking dead season 10
AMC
Maggie made a return to The Walking Dead, after a full season away.

What the writers of The Walking Dead have up their sleeves remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the show’s stars are seriously excited about what is to come. Based on the comments of Lauren Cohan, fans can start to get excited too.

Advertisement

The six episodes Cohan is referring to will be followed by 24 more over a two year period.

TV + Movies

Daniel Craig shares hilarious message for next James Bond actor

Published: 10/Oct/2020 12:28

by Joe Craven
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die
Universal Pictures

Share

James Bond

Acclaimed James Bond actor Daniel Craig has shared a hilarious and simple message for whichever actor is next to take on the role of Ian Fleming’s super spy. 

Since Casino Royale blew audiences away back in 2006, Daniel Craig has been widely acclaimed in the role of Ian Fleming’s James Bond.

Advertisement

The British super spy has grown to be the center of one of the world’s biggest and most successful movie franchises, grossing hundreds of millions upon each film’s release.

However, the most recent installment – No Time to Die – has fallen victim to the ongoing global health crisis, seeing its original release date of April 2020 pushed back to November, and then even further to April 2021.

Advertisement
Daniel Craig will be hanging up the James Bond mantle after 'No Time To Die.'
Eon Productions
Daniel Craig will be hanging up the James Bond mantle after ‘No Time To Die.’

With it previously confirmed that No Time to Die will be Craig’s last outing as the British double-0 agent, rumors have been swirling about who is set to replace him.

Some huge names in the acting world, including Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, have been touted as potential replacements. Whoever picks up the proverbial gauntlet will have a tough task keeping up with the gritty persona and critical praise Craig has received.

Luckily, the actor has some advice for whoever succeeds him in the role. During a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the British star shared his brilliantly simple words of wisdom: “Don’t f**k it up. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.”

Advertisement

We’re not sure if Craig’s advice will comfort his successor, or simply add to the immense pressure that comes with playing such an iconic character.

Either way, it went down well with the show’s host who couldn’t contain his laughter. Only time will tell who succeeds Craig as Bond, and what they will offer to the role.

Barring any further delays, No Time to Die will release in cinemas worldwide in April 2021.

Advertisement