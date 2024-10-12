Netflix now has the perfect Western show to watch while you wait for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2

The return of the Duttons is still so close yet so far, but luckily, Netflix has the perfect Western show that’ll satisfy your need to watch a feuding cattle family crumble.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be arriving on November 10, bringing an end to Taylor Sheridan‘s tale of wealth, legacy, and Americana. While the end is in sight, cowboy fans will still be looking to bridge the gap between now and the end of the Dutton reign.

Thankfully, Netflix is giving everyone the goods with Territory, a neo-Western show that’s the spiritual sibling to Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

Having arrived on the streaming service on October 24, all six episodes are now available to binge.

So, what’s Territory about? Well, it follows the struggle of the Lawson family, who battle among themselves when it becomes clear that their cattle station – the largest in the world – doesn’t have an heir.

Starring Anna Torv (Mindhunter), Michael Dorman (For All Mankind), and Robert Taylor (Longmire), the series follows the decline of this family dynasty as they fight rival cattle corps, gangsters, and each other. Now, does that sound like a suitable Yellowstone replacement or what?

There is one major twist in the tale – Territory takes place in the Australian outback. Brutal and dangerous, this is far removed from the beautiful Montana landscape. Still, Territory is a Western through and through, in spirit if not location.

“Australian Yellowstone? Sign me up,” said one comment.

“Looks like Yellowstone meets Longmire. Interested,” another wrote.

A third wrote on Reddit: “This looks to be a similar show to Yellowstone with a similar premise and plot as well. It takes place in Australia. I thought fellow fans might find this interesting. I plan to watch this.”

