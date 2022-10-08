The Owl House shares exclusive Season 3 video preview at New York Comic Con

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

New Information about The Owl House Season 3 was revealed at a panel during New York Comic Con, including an exclusive look at the first episode called “Thanks to Them”. However, the video reveals also come with sobering news about the season.

Fans of The Owl House, a Disney Plus animated TV series, are currently gearing up for the release of Season 3 after over a year of waiting. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed this will be the show’s last season, after cancellation by Disney for “not fitting the brand”. Despite this, thousands of fans are ready to see what Luz and the team are going to tackle next.

The Owl House is a quirky show that includes a diverse cast of characters. It quickly came into the spotlight after releasing for the inclusion a of Dominican-American, queer, female lead, and then rocketed in popularity when later seasons introduced multiple queer relationships.

In addition to this, the story is rich with emotional growth, hilarious hijinks, and creepy fantasy elements that set it apart from standard Disney TV shows, allowing it to reach a wide audience of viewers.

The Owl House cast and creators visit NYCC

As shared in a report by TheGamer, the cast and crew of The Owl House came together for a panel at New York Comic Con.

The panel included creator Dana Terrace, as well as voice actors Cissy Jones (Lilith Clawthorne), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Luz Noceda), Zeno Robinson (Hunter), Mae Whiteman (Amity Blight), and Alex Hirsch (Hooty/King).

The panel took a deep dive into the emotional consequences of the show’s cancellation, how the shortened season impacted the episodes, and what fans can expect to see in the three special episodes that will conclude the story.

The Owl House “Thanks to Them” preview videos

In addition to showing the NYCC panel attendees the first six minutes of the upcoming special airing October 15, 2022, the Disney Channel YouTube has also released two short teaser clips. Below are the teaser videos cut from the original six-minute preview.

Dana Terrace speaks about Raine Whispers and Eda Clawthorne

One of the most worrying aspects of the Disney cancellation for fans of The Owl House has been what may not get included Season 3. Dana Terrace took time to speak on this, offering a transparent explanation about the production process.

With only three “specials” to wrap the narrative, many storylines will be cut short to ensure Luz’s journey gets a satisfying conclusion. This unfortunately will include the heart-wrenching story of Eda and Raine. The pair, once romantically involved, were separated by the struggles in their lives (like Eda’s curse), and many older fans quickly became attached to the relatable themes of their relationship.

It is devastating to hear the pair won’t get the screen time many were hoping for, but it is a necessary step in delivering the best ending to the show possible.

The untimely end of The Owl House has had a widespread effect on the community. As one of the few positively diverse shows available on Disney Plus, it was disheartening to hear the story was getting cut short. Hopefully, there will be future opportunities to revisit Dana Terrace’s vibrant world, as it is clear the show will be deeply missed by viewers.