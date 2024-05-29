Spider-Man: No Way Home director’s new movie looks like a violent Ocean’s 11 reunion

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has crafted a bloody Ocean’s 11 reunion with Wolfs, a new action movie with two incredible lead stars.

The first teaser trailer for Wolfs dropped on Wednesday, showing off the long-awaited reunion between Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The film is directed by Watts, the filmmaker behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, and produced by the two leading actors.

Wolfs sees Pitt and Clooney back together as professional fixers who, after being hired for the same job, find themselves at the center of a drug-fueled conspiracy ring.

Most audiences will recognize the iconic pairing of Pitt and Clooney from their action-packed Ocean’s trilogy.

The Ocean’s franchise followed a group of highly talented thieves and con men as they joined forces to pull off increasingly elaborate heists for millions of dollars.

Pitt and Clooney starred in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and Ocean’s Thirteen (2004) before the franchise was rebooted with an all-female cast in Ocean’s 8 (2018).

After being in the Ocean’s movies together, Pitt and Clooney starred in 2008’s Burn After Reading and have not made a movie together since, though they remained good friends.

The new movie seems to be not only a reunion for the actors but also an inadvertent reimagining of their Ocean’s characters, as they play very similar roles.

Wolfs could potentially be a jumping off point for Pitt and Clooney to reignite hype for more Ocean’s movies, as Clooney has hinted they could return to the franchise.

Wolfs is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.