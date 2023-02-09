The Last of Us fans want viral rabbit meme in the show

The Last of Us fans are hoping the show will include the rabbit meme, and it’ll be the “cutest thing you’ve ever seen in your life”… until it isn’t.

We’re four episodes into HBO’s prestige video game adaptation. So far, we’ve seen multiple deaths, had our hearts broken by Bill and Frank, and briefly met two important characters: Henry and Sam.

Amid the show’s success with critics and fans, with its viewership increasing each week, it’s already been renewed for Season 2, sparking hype (and stoking fears) about Part II’s story coming to the screen.

Article continues after ad

Whether it appears this season or the next, there’s one moment people want to see: the rabbit. If you know, you know.

The Last of Us show needs the rabbit meme

In The Last of Us game, there’s a short cutscene with a rabbit hopping in the snow. As it’s having a little sniff, an arrow comes out of nowhere and kills the animal.

In 2019, streamer Emme “Negaoryx” Montgomery went viral for her reaction to the bunny’s death. “That’s the cutest fucking thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she says in the clip, before yelping as the arrow impales the rabbit.

Article continues after ad

On Reddit, u/Lord_Loaf_n_Jugs0011 shared an image from the scene and wrote: “Am I the only one hoping they start an episode of the show with this rabbit scene, just for the shock and meme.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The post has amassed hundreds of comments, with one writing: “It’s gonna happen. No way they cut this.”

“I’m not sure the viewers who hyperventilated from crying last episode can handle this tbf. I agree, though,” another wrote.

“If this isn’t put in the show, I’ll be pretty pissed. I’m mostly ok with huge things being changed, but little things like this need to be in the show,” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, February 10. If you’re in the UK, you can watch it on Saturday, February 11. Find out more here.

Check out our other coverage of the show below:

Episode 4 review | Ending explained | Who is Kathleen? | Henry and Sam | What song plays at the end? | How are animals still alive? | No Pun Intended explained