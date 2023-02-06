The Last of Us Episode 4: What song plays at the end?

The Last of Us Episode 4 ends on a tense cliffhanger and a familiar acoustic cover – so, what song plays at the end, and is it connected to the game?

In our review, we said Episode 4 is “flawless… embodying the game’s road-trip DNA with humor, brutal thrills, and setting up an arc that should be dreaded by the most hardened of viewers.”

By the end of the episode, Joel and Ellie are hiding from Kathleen and her Hunters in Kansas City, forced to sleep in a skyscraper to avoid being seen or heard by raiders.

However, before the screen cuts to black, they’re awoken by two young men with guns: Henry and Sam – and then a song plays that has past roots in the franchise. So, what is it?

What song plays at the end of The Last of Us Episode 4?

The Last of Us Episode 4 ends with True Faith by Lotte Kestner, an acoustic cover of New Order’s 1987 hit.

In the official cinematic trailer for The Last of Us Part II, Ashley Johnson also sang a cover of True Faith directly inspired by Kestner’s version of the song.

Naughty Dog and Sony were criticized at the time, as Kestner wasn’t credited despite the cover clearly being influenced by her work.

Neil Druckmann, the game’s creator and co-showrunner, tweeted: “Ellie’s rendition of True Faith was inspired by Lotte Kestner’s haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn’t credited as intended. Our deep apologies – we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that [she] receives the recognition she deserves.”

Kestner then tweeted: “So proud this music has found a home in such an amazing project. Thanks to Neil, Naughty Dog, and everyone at Sony.”

It was later released in full as part of The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities album, which also includes Johnson singing Through the Valley, as heard in 2016’s reveal trailer, and her cover of Wayfaring Stranger with Troy Baker.

You can find both Kestner’s version of True Faith and Johnson’s cover on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to watch on February 12 in the US and February 13 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here, and the trailer for the weeks ahead here.