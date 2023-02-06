The Last of Us Episode 4: Ellie’s No Pun Intended joke book explained

The Last of Us Episode 4 finally introduces one of Ellie’s most prized possessions: No Pun Intended by Will Livingston, a book filled with irresistibly bad jokes.

In our review, we said Episode 4 is “flawless… embodying the game’s road-trip DNA with humor, brutal thrills, and setting up an arc that should be dreaded by the most hardened of viewers.”

It follows Joel and Ellie on the road in their truck from Bill and Frank’s town, forced to hide in Kansas City after a necessary detour led to an ambush from Kathleen’s Hunters.

Despite kicking off Henry and Sam’s storyline, the episode is full of laughs, thanks to Ellie’s joke book – so, let’s dig into more about it and its connection to the games.

Article continues after ad

Potential spoilers for The Last of Us to follow…

No Pun Intended by Will Livingston explained

No Pun Intended is Ellie’s joke book, which she keeps in her backpack at all times. In Episode 4, it’s shown to be a comfort to her when she’s anxious of frightened, often reading it or telling Joel jokes at night before they sleep.

Will Livingston is the book’s author, responsible for No Pun Intended and No Pun Intended: Volume Too, the latter of which being the copy Ellie shows Joel in the recent episode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We hear a few jokes from it, including “It doesn’t matter how much you push the envelope. It’ll still be stationery” and “What did the mermaid wear to her math class? An algae-bra.”

Article continues after ad

Is No Pun Intended in The Last of Us game?

Both No Pun Intended books appear in The Last of Us game. They’re collectible artifacts in the first game and its Left Behind DLC, found during the Lakeside Resort chapter. It also appears in Ellie’s home in The Last of Us Part II.

While only seen briefly, the show’s version of the book matches its design in the game. In Left Behind, you can read its blurb: “His writing is like his pencils… short and sharp.

“Get ready to chuckle, chortle, and maybe groan a little with the second handy pun book by comedian Will Livingston. Be the life of any party! Or perhaps the death of it. We accept no blame for cracked ribs, stitched sides, or rolled eyes.”

Article continues after ad

During the Left Behind storyline, it’s revealed it was Riley Abel who gave Ellie a copy of No Pun Intended during their trip to Liberty Gardens in Boston. You can find a full list of every joke here.

The Last of Us Episode 5 will be available to watch on February 12 in the US and February 13 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here, and the trailer for the weeks ahead here.