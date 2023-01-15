How to watch The Last of Us Episode 1 – what time is it streaming?

The Last of Us Episode 1, the first instalment of HBO’s highly-anticipated series, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream, depending on your time zones.

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

Article continues after ad

With Alice in Borderland Season 2 soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to where you can watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream, depending on your time zones.

When and where can you watch The Last of Us Episode 1?

The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to stream on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK.

The show is releasing in weekly instalments, with the first episode having a longer runtime of 85 minutes, and the following episodes set to be around an hour long.

Below we’ve listed several countries, including the US and UK, and the specific streaming platform or provider the show will be available on:

Article continues after ad

US: HBO and HBO Max

Canada: Crave

UK: Sky Atlantic and Sky on demand

Australia: Binge

New Zealand: Neon

Italy: Sky Atlantic

Switzerland: Sky Atlantic

Germany: Sky Atlantic

Austria: Sky Atlantic

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If your country isn’t included on this list, double check you usual provider for HBO content, otherwise you’ll need to use a VPN to access HBO Max or wait for further announcements.

What time will The Last of Us Episode 1 drop? All time zones

In terms of what time The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Timezone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 9pm January 15 US Central Time Zone 8pm January 15 US Mountain Time Zone 7pm January 15 US Western Time Zone 6pm January 15 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm January 15 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm January 15 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm January 15 India Standard Time 6:30am January 16 Eastern European Time 4am January 16 Central European Time 3am January 16 UK Time 2am January 16 Western European Time 2am January 16 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm January 16

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

Article continues after ad

The series has been written and executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, of The Last of Us and Uncharted video game franchises.

The Last of Us Episode 1 will be available to stream on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.