The Last of Us Episode 9 trailer teases emotional, shocking finale

It’s time for the last of The Last of Us, with Episode 9, aka the finale, premiering next week. And by the looks of the trailer, it’s gonna be a doozy.

The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s been one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

Article continues after ad

And now we’re finally at the last episode of Season 1, and from the looks of a new trailer, it’s certainly going to be an emotional and shocking rollercoaster.

Episode 9 trailer teases what’s to come in the finale

HBO has just released a preview of The Last of Us Episode 9, which hints at what will happen in the season finale.

For those who have seen the game, it’s easy to spot moments and get excited – and afraid – for them, such as seeing Ellie touch her bite, and Joel walking through the hospital.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But new scenes have also been teased, as we watch what appears to be Anna Williams, Ellie’s deceased mother – played by video game Ellie Ashley Johnson – attempt to give birth while being attacked by an infected. Perhaps this will show how Ellie has managed to become immune, which would be a very interesting new bit of lore.

Article continues after ad

It’s sad that there’s only one episode left, but thankfully the series will be back with Season 2, and perhaps sooner than we think.

And whatever happens in this upcoming episode, we’ll just have to sit back and watch. Just like Ellie says to Joel, this finale will be emotional to view, but we must do it: “There’s no halfway with this. We finish what we started.”

The Last of Us Episode 9 will premiere on HBO on March 12. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.