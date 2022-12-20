The Last of Us is the “greatest video game story ever”, HBO showrunner says

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The showrunner of The Last of Us HBO series says it’s the “greatest story that has ever been told in video games.”

If we’re talking all-time video game stories, it’s all subjective – but there are a few contenders: Portal 2, Life is Strange, Shadow of the Colossus, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, Silent Hill 2, and Bioshock, among others.

The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed, generation-defining game, is one of the very best, following Joel and Ellie on a dangerous, frightening cross-country trip across America with the fate of the world possibly on their shoulders.

Its HBO adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is weeks away from being released – and it’s set to be something special.

The Last of Us HBO showrunner praises game’s story

In an interview with Empire ahead of the release of The Last of Us HBO series, showrunner Craig Mazin – who also created Chernobyl – spoke about why the game was and remains so revered.

“It’s an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games,” Mazin said.

“[Joel and Ellie] didn’t shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I’ve been playing video games since 1977.”

For those unfamiliar with the game, the show’s official synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us HBO is due for release on January 15. Find out more about the show here.