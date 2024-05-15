The Last of Us Season 2 first look reveals emotional scene from game

The Last of Us Season 2 has just given fans their first look at the new episodes — and the images confirm it’ll feature one of the most emotional scenes from the game.

The Last of Us premiered last year and quickly became one of the best video game adaptations ever made, garnering acclaim from fans and critics alike and brewing extraordinary demand (and apprehension) over its second season.

We’re not going to get into too much spoiler territory regarding the events of Part II — but we will describe the story that’s (likely) behind the first look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel. So, consider yourself warned.

Article continues after ad

Max shared two images from Season 2: one shows Joel under some twinkly lights, looking a little sad, while the other shows Ellie wearing a parka while holding a rifle. What’s happening in the second picture remains unclear, but the first appears to be Joel’s face-off with Ellie at the dance.

Article continues after ad

Before… that thing happens in Part II, things are already tense between Joel and Ellie. She discovers that he lied about the hospital and resents him for saving her from the Fireflies, as she believes dying in aid of a cure would have given her life purpose.

In a flashback, we see Ellie dancing with Dina. When they kiss, a drunk bigot tells them off because it’s a “family event”, before calling her a “d*ke.” Ellie can’t bite her tongue, but before she gets anywhere near him, Joel steps in and pushes him out of the way.

Article continues after ad

Ellie doesn’t like that one bit. “You alright, kiddo?” he asks, and she tells him: “I don’t need your f**king help, Joel.” He sheepishly walks away while everyone else in the room watches on in silence.

“This is gonna hurt so bad,” one user wrote. “That first episode gonna be a ROUGH watch,” another tweeted. “I don’t think I’m emotionally stable enough to go through this again,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in 2025. In the meantime, find out what other new TV shows you should be streaming this month.