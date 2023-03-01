The Last of Us Season 2 gets exciting update from Pedro Pascal

HBO’s The Last of Us hasn’t even finished its first season, but everyone is already getting hyped for Season 2 – including Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, has been given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s garnered critical acclaim from the get-go.

Naturally this also means that fans are greatly anticipating an adaptation of the second game, The Last of Us Part 2. And since it’s been confirmed that the show’s second season will cover Part 2, everyone is waiting with bated breath to hear any news about it. And now star Pedro Pascal has some.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 2 is coming sooner than we think

While the second season of the hit HBO show was greenlit almost immediately, it’s easy to assume that it would be a long while before we got to see any of it.

However, according to Joel’s actor and new favorite man of the internet, Pedro Pascal, the second season may be heading into production at a faster pace than we would expect. In fact, filming may actually be starting this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an interview with Collider, Pascal was asked about when filming for Season 2 would happen. While he wasn’t able to answer officially, he guessed that it could be rather soon.

Article continues after ad

“In the year 2023?” he estimated. “Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

If filming is set to start so soon, then we can probably expect casting announcements rather soon as well, which will involve the series’ most controversial character, Abby. This also likely means that scripts are well underway, which is an impressive turnaround.

However, as of writing, nothing has been set in stone. But hopefully this means we can be watching the second game unfold on screen without waiting for too long. Though personally, considering how sad the story is, maybe we won’t be ready for it so soon.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Episode 8 will premiere on HBO on March 5. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.