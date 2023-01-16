New The Last of Us trailer teases Clickers, Riley & the hospital

A new “weeks ahead” trailer for The Last of Us gives fans a glimpse of what’s to come, including Clickers, Ellie and Riley’s story, and the hospital.

The Last of Us Episode 1 has finally hit HBO. In our review, we said it “achieves the impossible: adapting one of the greatest – if not the greatest – video games of all time with respect, flair, and reaching heart-breaking greatness.”

In the episode, we learn about Joel and Sarah’s tragic Outbreak Day experience, before forward-winding to 2023, where he meets Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with a great purpose.

There’s a lot to unpack if you’re a newbie to the world of the show, but for those who know, there’s plenty to get excited about in the new trailer.

The Last of Us drops new “weeks ahead” trailer

You can watch the new trailer for The Last of Us below, which shows what to expect across the coming episodes:

The trailer is jam-packed with eye-catching details: Clickers, flashbacks to Ellie and Riley and their Left Behind story, Bill and Frank talking about how they’ll never have any friends, and Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen.

Notably, we get a small peek at what appears to be Joel’s scenes in the hospital. We won’t get into spoilers right now, but this is a key moment in the original game.

Reacting to the trailer, one user commented: “Seeing Joel in the hospital in the end of the trailer gave me chills. I’m not ready for that.”

“Joel at the end in the hospital scene looks sick, I can’t wait for that episode, and the ones with David,” another wrote.

“The hospital scene is gonna be INSANE,” a third wrote, to which another replied: “The tease of it at the end of this trailer broke me.”

The Last of Us Episode 2 will be available to watch on January 22 in the US and January 23 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.