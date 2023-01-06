The Last of Us: Who does Ashley Johnson play in the HBO show?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Who does Ashley Johnson play in The Last of Us? The long-awaited HBO adaptation is nearly here, but does Johnson portray Ellie in the TV show?

The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The original game follows Joel and Ellie on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

The original game features voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson as the main duo, which led fans to wonder if they would appear in the HBO show adaptation. And if so, who would they play?

Who does Ashley Johnson play in the Last of Us?

Ashley Johnson plays Ellie’s mother, Anna Williams, in the Last of Us HBO show.

Yes, she does appear in the show, as does Troy Baker, though obviously they are not the roles they initially played in the game.

Johnson plays the mother of main character Ellie, though how significant this role will be is difficult to say currently. In the game franchise, Ellie’s mother is never shown, she is only talked about, and we read a letter from her at the end of the first game.

Therefore, when we see her appear briefly in the trailer, it’s hard to tell whether this will be a big part, or just a short cameo. Since the series has the potential to expand upon certain characters, her screen prominence is anyone’s guess.

HBO Max Johnson appears as Anna, holding a baby Ellie.

Why isn’t Johnson playing Ellie in the HBO show?

The main reason why Johnson can’t play Ellie in the show when she can in the game is age. Ellie is 14 years old in the Last of Us Part 1, and 19 in Part 2. Johnson, who is 39 years old now, was even in her late twenties back when she was involved in making the first game, meaning that she was already significantly older than her character.

But thankfully she hasn’t been blocked from the show completely, and she seems happy for Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) to be her replacement, as the two were seen hugging as they, along with Troy Baker and Pedro Pascal, presented a gaming award recently.

Plus, Johnson has loads more on her plate at the moment, as she is currently a lead in hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, of which the second season is about to drop.

Johnson is also known for her roles in The Avengers, Recess, and Teen Titans.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.