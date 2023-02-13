The Last of Us Episode 6 promo teases Jackson and the University

The Last of Us Episode 5 left us reeling, but what’s in store for Episode 6? Well, according to its promo teaser, a lot is about to happen.

We’re really loving The Last of Us HBO show so far. In our review of Episode 5, we said called the series a “brutal, heartbreaking nightmare” in all the best ways. The show has thrown everything at us so far, from the heartbreaking loss of a child, to decades-spanning love stories, to a revenge plot so destructive that it caused the demise of an entire city.

The previous episode portrayed Joel and Ellie as they’re forced to hide from Kathleen with Henry and Sam. However, this episode, as shown by the promo trailer released after last one, they’re back alone again – until they run into Tommy, Joel’s brother.

It seems like the episode is going to be a jam-packed one, as it’s going to include both Tommy’s home in Jackson, as well as Joel and Ellie’s disastrous trip to the University. Fans of the game know what this is going to lead to, but read on to find out more if you don’t…

The Last of Us Episode 6 promises a lot with it’s promo

The upcoming episode is called “Kin,” no doubt referring to Joel’s reunion with his younger brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna.

But this reunion won’t come easy, as shown by the trailer. While the brothers are happy to see each other alive, we also see them arguing over what they’ve done to survive. “We murdered people,” Tommy states in shame to Joel.

We also get a brief clip of Tommy’s wife, Maria, played by Rutina Wesley, who says to Ellie: “Be careful who you put your faith in. The only people who can betray us are the ones we trust.”

While the plot with Tommy and Maria is arguably enough to pack a full episode, the trailer also shows Ellie and Joel stalking through halls of what looks to be a University. Is it the University? Considering the last shot of the trailer is Ellie firing a gun from the back of a horse, while Joel sits in front with his hand on his stomach, it very well could be.

And for those who know, this means a lot of stuff is about to go down.

What does this mean for the upcoming episode?

Firstly, a WARNING! We are jumping into MAJOR spoiler territory here. Also, an emotional warning in general, as we’re about to see arguably the most emotional and harrowing parts of the entire show.

While the episode’s title can refer to Tommy and Joel, it can also refer to Ellie and Joel, as this episode will likely be where their relationship reaches new heights.

During their time with Tommy, Ellie and Joel get into an argument once Ellie realises that Joel is going to leave her behind with Tommy and Maria. She runs off in anger, and when Joel finds her, the two begin calling the other out. While Ellie acts rashly, it’s clear that Joel is letting his fear and past trauma cloud his judgment, and the two really start to get into why they are the way they are.

It’s a rough scene to watch, but if you’re looking to cry, you can view it below:

Thankfully, the fight is resolved, and the two keep travelling together.

However, the next location they reach is the University of Eastern Colarado – which doesn’t actually exist – but they don’t find any Fireflies there. Instead, they run into a group of hunters, who begin shooting at them.

And unlike previous times, Joel doesn’t walk away unscathed. As you can watch below, Joel gets knocked off a ledge and onto some spikes, which stabs him all the way through his lower torso. Ellie manages to pull both of them out of the University, but Joel then collapses, leaving Ellie hunched and panicking over his body as the screen fades to black.

If all these things are going to happen in Episode 6, we are certainly in for an emotional rollercoaster.

And as bad as things are going to get in this episode, it’s only going to get worse. Strap in folks, because Winter is coming.

The Last of Us Episode 6 will be available to watch on February 19 in the US and February 20 in the UK.

You can read more about the show here.