The Last of Us Episode 7 trailer teases Ellie’s Left Behind story

The Last of Us Episode 7 trailer has revealed next week’s installment will explore Ellie’s Left Behind origin story with Riley.

In our review of Episode 6, we said “Pascal and Ramsey finally take the spotlight as Joel and Ellie in an emotionally charged, pivotal chapter of The Last of Us story. The cliffhanger will have you screaming at the TV, but we’ll say this: be careful what you wish for.”

The episode picks up with Joel and Ellie trudging through the snow, paving the way for the horrors of the winter section of the game, starting with Ellie on her own after Joel is gravely injured.

Article continues after ad

Don’t worry, though – we’re not at David yet. Episode 7 will deal with Left Behind, Ellie’s emotional backstory.

The Last of Us Episode 7 trailer teases Left Behind

Check out the trailer below:

In the new trailer for Episode 7, we flash back to Ellie’s time in FEDRA school. She punches a girl who steals her headphones, and the school’s captain tells her to buck up her ideas so she can become an officer.

Soon after, her best friend Riley (Storm Reid) climbs through her window and takes her on an adventure to see the “four wonders of the mall.” We get a sneak peek of what they’ll get up to, like riding a carousel and arguing about the Fireflies, and the terrors they’ll face – including the infected.

Article continues after ad

Left Behind was originally released in 2014 as DLC for the original game, switching between two stories: the immediate aftermath of Joel’s injury, with Ellie having to scavenge for supplies; and her night in the mall with Riley, three weeks before the events of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ahead of the show’s release, Reid told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had a great time. To be able to say that I shared a screen with Bella Ramsey is just incredible. I think she’s absolutely brilliant, and I can’t wait to see our episode.

“It was so much fun to film, and it was heartbreakingly beautiful. So I just can’t wait to see it all come together, and I’m just excited for the show and the universe as a whole. I didn’t play the video games, but I am definitely going to tune in every Sunday to watch every episode. I’m just so invested as a fan now.”

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Episode 7 will be available to stream on February 26 in the US and February 27 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here, and coverage of the newest episode below:

Episode 6 review | Ending explained | Did Joel die? | What song plays at the end? | Tommy and Maria explained | Monkeys at the university explained | Can dogs smell Cordyceps?